HoCSF deploys newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has deployed the four newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries. Ibrahim Shehu, Mary Ada Ogbe, Kaxhillom Sanfli Daju and Beatrice Ejofame Jedu-Agba were sworn-in yesterday by President Muhammmadu Buhari ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC). A circular, HCSF/248/11/253, signed by Yemi-Esan, dated yesterday ordered their immediate deployment. According to the circular made available to the press, Ibrahim Shehu, was posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (OSGF) Economic and Political Affairs Office; Mary Ada Ogbe to Federal Civil Service Commission; Kachollom Sangti Daju, to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity and Beatrice Ejodame Jedi-Agba to the Ministry of Justice. Their postings, accord ing to the directive, took immediate effect
Related Articles
Senate to pass 2022 Budget Tuesday
The Senate will on Tuesday, pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill currently pending in the National Assembly for consideration and approval The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), made the disclosure while briefing journalists, after a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Yakubu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Vitamin D lowers occurrence of cancers
Researchers at Harvard University’s Brigham Women’s Hospital in the United States (U.S.) have shown that taking Vitamin D was associated with a 17 per cent overall reduction in cancer risk. According to the findings of their new study published in ‘Jama Network Open,’ this reduction in cancer risk could go up to 38 per cent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Deal to avoid war in Ukraine within reach – Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he thinks a deal to avoid war in Ukraine is possible and that it is legitimate for Russia to raise its own security concerns. Before talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, he called for a “new balance” to protect European states and appease Russia. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)