HoCSF deploys newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has deployed the four newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries. Ibrahim Shehu, Mary Ada Ogbe, Kaxhillom Sanfli Daju and Beatrice Ejofame Jedu-Agba were sworn-in yesterday by President Muhammmadu Buhari ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC). A circular, HCSF/248/11/253, signed by Yemi-Esan, dated yesterday ordered their immediate deployment. According to the circular made available to the press, Ibrahim Shehu, was posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (OSGF) Economic and Political Affairs Office; Mary Ada Ogbe to Federal Civil Service Commission; Kachollom Sangti Daju, to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity and Beatrice Ejodame Jedi-Agba to the Ministry of Justice. Their postings, accord ing to the directive, took immediate effect

