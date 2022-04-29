HoCSF partners NASS on ICT, cyber security

In order to fast-track a secured, as well as a seamless transition from an analogue to a digital work place, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has assured members of the National Assembly of the readiness of the Service to collaborate with them. According to her, the synergy aimed at realising the vision and mission of the present administration in bequeathing a technologically driven Civil Service, in accordance with global best practices.

A cording to Muhammed Ahmed, Deputy Director, (Communication), Yemi- Esan disclosed this when she received the members of the Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security led by its Chairman, Sen. Yakubu Oseni on a working visit to her Office yesterday. Welcoming the free sensitization workshop for Civil Servants to be facilitated by the National Assembly through the private sector, the HoS reiterated the efforts of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in ensuring that government services go digital.

