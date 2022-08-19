HoCSF seeks private sector collaboration in encouraging civil servants

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has called on private sector operators to collaborate with her officer to encourage civil servants by giving them monetary awards. Yemi-Esan made this call while presenting monetary awards of N500,000 to 40 civil servants in Abuja. According to a release by the Deputy Director, Communications, in her office, M. A. Ahmed, the HoCSF urged private sector operators to emulate the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, which she said sponsored the award. Yemi-Esan, who said the award was a motivator to civil servants to perform better, admonished them to encourage and mentor others to work hard while also commending the Foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the civil servants, who have excelled in the performance of their duties by redeeming his pledge of N500,000 each made to the forty (40) civil servants from different ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies (MDAs).
Related Articles
Teaching hospital long overdue in FUTA, say Falae, Deji, others
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae and the paramount ruler of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, have pushed for the passage of a bill seeking the establishment of a teaching hospital in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The hospital to be known as Federal University of Technology Akure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Journey From Joblessness To Success: The Hamza Majdi Story
Born into a home where financial comfort had to be struggled for by his parents, Hamza Majdi saw from a very young age that life wasn’t going to pamper him or give him anything without him working for it. He however refused to be held down by the fear of the unknown in the world […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IGR: Citizens not feeling impact of tax collections – FIRS
*Says citizens shouldn’t just hear budget figures The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has called on the government at all levels to ensure that citizens feel the impact of tax collected in their areas of responsibility. Executive Chairman of the Service, Mohammad Nami, at the 7th IGR Learning Event, organised by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)