HoCSF seeks private sector collaboration in encouraging civil servants

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has called on private sector operators to collaborate with her officer to encourage civil servants by giving them monetary awards. Yemi-Esan made this call while presenting monetary awards of N500,000 to 40 civil servants in Abuja. According to a release by the Deputy Director, Communications, in her office, M. A. Ahmed, the HoCSF urged private sector operators to emulate the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, which she said sponsored the award. Yemi-Esan, who said the award was a motivator to civil servants to perform better, admonished them to encourage and mentor others to work hard while also commending the Foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the civil servants, who have excelled in the performance of their duties by redeeming his pledge of N500,000 each made to the forty (40) civil servants from different ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies (MDAs).

