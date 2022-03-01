HoCSF sued for contempt of court over Permanent Secretary selection

Head of the Civil Service of theFederation(HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan, was yesterday sued and charged for contempt of court, for refusing to allow some directors participate in the ongoing selection processes for Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, as ordered by an Abuja Industrial Court.

Recall that about 17 directors were disqualified by the screening committee from taking the Permanent Secretaries’ written examination which was held on February 21, 2022 on grounds that they were “ghost” workers.

The aggrieved directors had secured two court orders ontheConsultanthandlingthe Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) Portal from a Magistrate Court and another order from the National Industrial Court for both the Consultant and the Head of Service, to allow the affected candidates participate in the selection processes, however, all the court orders wereignoredbythedefendants.

Speaking to newsmen shortlyafterfilingthecontempt charges at the National IndustrialCourtof NigeriainAbuja, Counsel to the aggrieved directors, Bemdoo Hassan from Municipal Solicitors, said the action had become imperative following the failure of the HoS and the IPPIS Consultant to comply with earlier court orders to open the IPPIS Portal for participating directors to update their records as well as participate in the ongoing processes for the selection of Permanent Secretaries

