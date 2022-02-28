Metro & Crime

HoCSF sued for contempt of court over Permanent Secretary selection

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, was on Monday sued and charged for contempt of court, for refusing to allow some directors participate in the ongoing selection processes for Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, as ordered by an Abuja Industrial Court.

Recall that about 17 directors were disqualified by the screening committee from taking the permanent secretary written examination which was held on February 21, 2022 on grounds that they were “ghost” workers.

The aggrieved directors had secured two court orders on the Consultant handling the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) Portal from a Magistrate Court and another court order from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for both the Consultant and the Head of Service, to allow the affected candidates participate in the selection processes, however, all the Court orders were ignored by the defendants.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after filing the contempt charges at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja, Counsel to the aggrieved directors, Bemdoo Hassan from Municipal Solicitors, said the action had become imperative following the failure of the HoS and the IPPIS Consultant to comply with earlier court orders to open the IPPIS Portal for participating directors to update their records as well as participate in the ongoing processes for the selection of Permanent Secretaries.

According to him, the Attorney-General of Nigeria, who was also the chief Law Officer of the Federation, had been notified about the multiple court cases yet to be observed and as such, the final list which was expected to be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval between Tuesday and Wednesday, was not complete, as they were some persons who ought to have participated in the exercise

He said: “As you are aware, we have filed this complaint and the same was taken with motion and orders of the court were given which have been served on all the defendants and up till date as we speak, the defendants, who resisted service severally, were finally served and they have not complied with any order of the court.”

 

