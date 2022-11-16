News

HoCSF To Protocols Officers: Scrutinise requests for int’l travels, trainings

Posted on

As part of efforts to save cost by strict adherence to guidelines on foreign travels, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has admonished Protocol Officers and those in-charge of International Travel Desks in Ministries, extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to thoroughly scrutinize request for International travels and foreign trainings In a release by M.A. Ahmed, Deputy Director, Communications, in the Office of the Head of Service, Yemi-Esan urged the officers to be diligent in processing such requests, stating that they should always make reference to extant Circulars and relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSRs). The HoCSF made the call during a one-day work- shop on Requirements for Processing Request for Approval for International Travels and Foreign Trainings, in Abuja, where she was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo.

The workshop was aimed at sensitising the Desk Officers in MDAs responsible for official travel arrangements to promote cost saving measures in the light of dwindling national resources, having observed that some MDAs have not been complying with extant rules, as well as templates in forwarding their request for approval of International travels and trainings to be funded by the Federal Government. Yemi-Esan advised that in cognizance of the fact that sometimes International engagements may be impromptu, the concerned Permanent Secretary and or Chief Executive Officer (CEO) should, always, inform the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office – OHCSF on time.

 

