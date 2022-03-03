HOCSF trains 1,200 civil servants on professional devt

Determined to enhance on-the-job professionalism, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation said it has trained more than 1,200 officers in Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MOPD). According to a release by the Director of Communication (OHCSF), AbdulGaniyu Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Office of the Head Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Ibrahim Yusuf disclosed this when he received the leadership of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) led by the 1st Vice President, Dr. James Ekarere Neminebor, on a courtesy visit to his office on Tuesday in Abuja. He added that the Office of the Head of Service accords high priority to training of staff to ensure effective service delivery and attainment of national development goals. Representing the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Permanent Secretary assured ANAN members that the office would continue to support the annual ANAN conference. by ensuring that members of staff, who belong to the association, attend their conferences.
