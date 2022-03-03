News

HOCSF trains 1,200 civil servants on professional devt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Determined to enhance on-the-job professionalism, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation said it has trained more than 1,200 officers in Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MOPD). According to a release by the Director of Communication (OHCSF), AbdulGaniyu Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Office of the Head Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Ibrahim Yusuf disclosed this when he received the leadership of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) led by the 1st Vice President, Dr. James Ekarere Neminebor, on a courtesy visit to his office on Tuesday in Abuja. He added that the Office of the Head of Service accords high priority to training of staff to ensure effective service delivery and attainment of national development goals. Representing the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Permanent Secretary assured ANAN members that the office would continue to support the annual ANAN conference. by ensuring that members of staff, who belong to the association, attend their conferences.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Alabi as CPC Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The request was contained in a letter dated April 26, 2021, and read on the floor during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad […]
News

“I have over 1,000 000 dollars in lifetime sales under my belt. – Hans Seebaluck

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Hans Seebaluck, co-founder and owner of Valor media was born to parents of Indian descent in Mauritius, a tiny island in East Africa and owns citizenship in three different nations of the world. “My parents immigrated to Canada where I spent five years of my life before moving to the United States. […]
News

AGF, Sagay call for review of Judicial officers’ appointment, promotion guidelines

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…lament fall in quality of judgements The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has called for an urgent redefinition of standards and criteria for appointments and elevation of judicial officers to the various courts of record in the country. The AGF predicated his call on the fact […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica