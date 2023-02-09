News

HoCSF urges civil servants to embrace innovation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has urged civil servants to provide effective leadership, policy frameworks and direction that will speed up positive change, by adopting the culture of innovation. A statement by the HoCSF said she made the call in her opening remarks at a Sensitization Webinar Session organised for participants in the 2022 Federal Civil Service Innovation Competition and other Federal Civil Servants recently.

Yemi-Esan urged civil servants to view innovation as a catalyst for positive change, which helps in the improvement of governance and scaling up of service quality. According to her, the OHCSF has set up structures that would effectively support and sustain innovation in the system, among which was, tracking of annual Innovation Challenge competitions. This, she said, was instituted to encourage Civil Servants to think out of the box, and cultivate ideas that would ensure quality service, efficiency and productivity in the public sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Don’t put me to shame, vote APC, Buhari begs Katsina electorates

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has begged the people of Katsina State not to put him to shame, but vote candidates of the ruling All Progressives Con- 2023: Don’t put me to shame, vote APC, Buhari begs Katsina electorates gress (APC) all the way. Buhari madethepleaover the weekend in Dumurkol, Daura, […]
News

Ugwuanyi constitutes state water corporation board

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the constitution of the Board of the State Water Corporation with Engr. Innocent O. Diyoke as Chairman.   The approval for the constitution of the board was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya.   Other members of the […]
News Top Stories

Malami blames Nnamdi Kanu for murder of Gulak, Akunyili, 178 others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…links IPOB leader to #EndSARS protest, burning of 164 police stations, formations The Federal Government yesterday linked the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to the murder of an APC stalwart, Ahmed Gulak, Dr Chike Akunyili and about 178 others. Similarly, the FG said that its investigations had revealed that a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica