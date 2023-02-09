HoCSF urges civil servants to embrace innovation

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has urged civil servants to provide effective leadership, policy frameworks and direction that will speed up positive change, by adopting the culture of innovation. A statement by the HoCSF said she made the call in her opening remarks at a Sensitization Webinar Session organised for participants in the 2022 Federal Civil Service Innovation Competition and other Federal Civil Servants recently.

Yemi-Esan urged civil servants to view innovation as a catalyst for positive change, which helps in the improvement of governance and scaling up of service quality. According to her, the OHCSF has set up structures that would effectively support and sustain innovation in the system, among which was, tracking of annual Innovation Challenge competitions. This, she said, was instituted to encourage Civil Servants to think out of the box, and cultivate ideas that would ensure quality service, efficiency and productivity in the public sector.

