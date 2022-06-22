News

HoCSF urges civil servants to speak out through Anonymous Reporting System

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has called on Civil Servants to utilize the provided Anonymous Reporting System (ARS) on the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation’s website to direct grievances, anomalies, suggestions and comments from their different MDAs.

According to a release by M.A. Ahmed, a Deputy Director, Communications in her office, Yemi-Esan made this call during an Interactive Session with selected Civil Servants across all MDAs in the Federal Civil Service, in commemoration of 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration on Monday in Abuja. While encouraging Civil Servants to embrace the various initiatives introduced to change the perceived negative image of the Service, Yemi-Esan said that ARS, which is one of the innovative ideas harvested at the maiden Innovation Challenge, could curtail unwholesome practices and checkmate excesses of the Management.

 

