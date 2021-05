*Neto error costs Barça at 10-man Alavés; Hazard finally scores *Torreira scores in Atlético win; Gervinho hits two at Inter Barcelona ended a turbulent week with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Alavés after a Neto howler left them with too much to do. Four days after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned his presidency following months of criticism of Barcelona’s ailing finances […]

…expresses his displeasure on Ozil’s exit from Arsenal Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has described former Arsenal teammate, Santi Cazorla, as the best player he has ever seen and played with in the same team. While answering questions on Nedum Onuoha’s podcast, the Everton midfielder said you only see the best of the […]

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season, reports the BBC. The former England boss, 73, has been in charge of the Eagles since September 2017. His final match will be against Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Sunday. “After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football,” said Hodgson.

