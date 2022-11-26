HOFA’s Hotel Business Conference and Expo 2022 opens November 29

Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA) has disclosed that preparations for its 20th anniversary celebration are on top gear as hoteliers, investors, travel operators and allied stakeholders as well as government officials converge on Abuja, the host city for the yearly celebration, which opens on Novembers 29 spanning November 30. Speaking on the event, the President of HOFA, Mrs. Funmi Kazzem, said the highlight of the gathering is the Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE), which she said offers opportunity for members of HOFA and other hoteliers to showcase their products and services to the travelling public, network, and engage with prospective investors and government officials in developing the hospitality market of Abuja and Nigeria.

‘‘As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are proud to welcome you all to our annual event, Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE), a strong industry event designed as a meeting point to learn, connect and network. It is an event that brings together the entire hospitality/hotel industry value chain from most influential owners, operators, presidents, CEOs, hospitality founders, investors, suppliers and dealmakers to strategise about management, franchising, finance, technology, development, construction, interior/design, food/ beverage and the entire operations,’’ she said.

She further stated that; ‘‘The annual event creates an exceptional networking opportunity for hotel industry leaders. Meet like-minded peers from the hospitality industry to make valuable connections, learn and find solutions to challenges facing the hotel/hospitality industry.

‘‘Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE) also offers several partnership, exhibition and sponsorship benefits you can leverage on to build awareness of your brand in this market. We welcome you and your organization to the Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE) 2022, feel free to attend, partner, sponsor to maximise all the potential benefits you can enjoy from HBCE.’’

The theme of the two days gathering is; The future of hospitality: Challenges and opportunities while some of the speakers include the President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung; First Deputy President, FTAN, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki; former President of HOFA, Chief Tomi Akingbogun; and Chibuikem Diala. The event is slated to hold at Rockview (Royale) Hotel.

