Travel & Tourism

HOFA’s Hotel Business Conference and Expo 2022 opens November 29

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA) has disclosed that preparations for its 20th anniversary celebration are on top gear as hoteliers, investors, travel operators and allied stakeholders as well as government officials converge on Abuja, the host city for the yearly celebration, which opens on Novembers 29 spanning November 30. Speaking on the event, the President of HOFA, Mrs. Funmi Kazzem, said the highlight of the gathering is the Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE), which she said offers opportunity for members of HOFA and other hoteliers to showcase their products and services to the travelling public, network, and engage with prospective investors and government officials in developing the hospitality market of Abuja and Nigeria.

‘‘As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are proud to welcome you all to our annual event, Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE), a strong industry event designed as a meeting point to learn, connect and network. It is an event that brings together the entire hospitality/hotel industry value chain from most influential owners, operators, presidents, CEOs, hospitality founders, investors, suppliers and dealmakers to strategise about management, franchising, finance, technology, development, construction, interior/design, food/ beverage and the entire operations,’’ she said.

She further stated that; ‘‘The annual event creates an exceptional networking opportunity for hotel industry leaders. Meet like-minded peers from the hospitality industry to make valuable connections, learn and find solutions to challenges facing the hotel/hospitality industry.

‘‘Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE) also offers several partnership, exhibition and sponsorship benefits you can leverage on to build awareness of your brand in this market. We welcome you and your organization to the Hotel Business Conference and Expo (HBCE) 2022, feel free to attend, partner, sponsor to maximise all the potential benefits you can enjoy from HBCE.’’

The theme of the two days gathering is; The future of hospitality: Challenges and opportunities while some of the speakers include the President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung; First Deputy President, FTAN, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki; former President of HOFA, Chief Tomi Akingbogun; and Chibuikem Diala. The event is slated to hold at Rockview (Royale) Hotel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Royal Caribbean group sells Azamara brand

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Royal Caribbean Group has announced the sales of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners. As reported by Eturbonews.com, Royal Caribbean Group will focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands. The group disclosed that it has completed the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm […]
Travel & Tourism

Marriott Hotels in Nigeria offers thrilling Valentine’s experience

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are set to threat guests and visitors to enthralling and fun filled experience during the Valentine’s season, as the management of Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, managers of the three hotels, has unveiled various entertaining and leisure packages for families, lovebirds and fun seekers. “Valentine’s […]
Travel & Tourism

Alain St.Ange: Africa must stand strong to overcome challenging times

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As a number of Africa countries go through challenging times imposed by COVID-19, governance issues and others, the President of African Tourism Board (ATB), Alain St.Ange, has urged them to stand strong and united in order to overcome these threatening challenges. “It is very clear for us at the African Tourism Board (ATB) that as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica