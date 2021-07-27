News

Hold LG chairmen accountable if they fail to deliver – Ogun gov

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday told the people of the state to hold the newly    elected local government chairmen to account if they fail to deliver on their campaign promises.

 

The governor spoke during the inauguration of the new council bosses at arcade ground in Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta.

 

The chairmen and their deputies were elected during the council election held across the state on Saturday. Abiodun urged the chairmen to be inclusive, transparent, accountable, fair and just in discharging their responsibilities.

 

He also admonished them to be equitable, obey the rule of law and provide good governance to the people of the Local government areas.

 

While urging them not to rely exclusively on allocations from the Federal Government, Abiodun said the chairmen must be creative in generating funds internally to run the affairs of the councils.

 

The governor said, “I call on all the people of our dear state, particularly at the local government level to hold these council chairmen to account.”

