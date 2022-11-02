HoldCo Status: Consolidated Hallmark gets shareholders’ nod

Determined to play alongside global financial institutions, the board and management of Consolidated Hallmark yesterday received the approval of its shareholders to transform the organisation to a Holding Company. The approval was given during a Court-Ordered Meeting in Lagos. Speaking on the dvelopment, the Chairman, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Mr Obinna Ekezie, informed shareholders and other stakeholders that the restructuring would allow the insurance arm transfer the shares of its shareholders to a holding company comprising of CHI and its subsidiaries.

Stating that the restructure would culminate in the migration of the company’s shareholders to the HoldCo via a Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to the provisions of Section 715 of CAMA and the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) rules and regulations, he added that the scheme was subject to shareholders’ approval and sanction of the Federal High Court. While applauding the shareholders for the approval, he said, the operations of the restructured group would be similar to those of the major global financial institutions, including businesses that Consolidated Hallmark considered to be its peers and competitors.

“The board anticipates that the restructured group will benefit from greater flexibility to adapt to the rapidly evolving financial landscape, and take timely advantage of value accretive opportunities due to a simplified corporate structure. In addition, the restructure will create potential economies of scale, as well as a more efficient and effective diversification of the company’s revenue source,” he pointed out. While confirming that the requisite Approval- In-Principle had been received from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and SEC in respect of the scheme, he added that the HoldCo structure would improve Consolidated Hallmark’s valuation by creating a structure where each subsidiary is able to operate a focused business.

“The structure will streamline the group’s structure to deliver operational and cost synergies to the business. This will lead to improved financial performance and reduced risk exposure across all its subsidiaries. It will also lead to reduced regulatory exposure, stronger credit rating, tax minimisation, fund raising, operational efficiency and strategic positioning,” he added.

A peep into the new structure shows three major subsidiaries under the Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc. They include Grand Treasures Limited (Finance Company); Hallmark Health Services ((HMO) and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited (General Insurance). Under the insurance firms are CHI Capital Limited (Asset and Portfolio Management; CHI Micro (Life) Insurance Limited and CHI Support Services Limited (Auto tracking). Chairman Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, who was elated with this new move, noted that the shareholders were more than happy to approve the restructuring as it provides a platform for shareholders to get more improved returns on their investments. “I will like to applaud the management and board of directors of CHI for this giant step as nobody stands to lose anything. The board is not losing neither the shareholders, which gives good values. On behalf of shareholders that I am representing, we approve the restructure.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...