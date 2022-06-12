Holiness is essential

Hebrews 12:14 (KJV) “Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.” A lifestyle of holiness is very important and essential, the Lord our saviour expects all His children whom He has used His own blood and life to redeem unto God to be holy and consecrated to Him.

According to our text today, we noticed that holy living is depending on following peace with all men, without following peace with all men, we will find it difficult to live a holy life. Jesus said to us, all the laws is hanged on this saying “love the Lord thy God, and love thy neighbor” that is only way to overcome and triumph over the laws of sin and death.

(2peter 1:5-11) Another way to live a holy life is by separating ourselves unto God from every forms of sinfulness and companies that pollutes our life, it is by then, God will be our Father and we will be His beloved daughters and sons. 2 Corinthians 6:14-18 (KJV)

Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?

And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

Every Christian who understands the worth of being a child of God will purge himself from every filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God. 2 Corinthians 7:1 (KJV) Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.

For this reason, we must pull off the old man which is corrupt according to the deceitful lust and be ye renew in the renewing of your mind and put on the new which after God is created in righteousness of and true holiness.

(Eph 4:21-32) We must strive to appear before God as a worker who is approved and not be ashamed, rightly dispensing the word of truth. (2Timothy 2:15-22), The coming of our Lord Jesus is near and He is coming soon to take His children out of this deadly world before the unbearable judgement of the world.

Let us all who have this hope separate themselves and continue to wait for the coming of our saviour, for those who wait to the end, shall be saved. (2 Peter 3:8-14)

