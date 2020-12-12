News

Hollandia Milk, Mercy Johnson-Okojie unveil holiday kitchen

Hollandia Evaporated Milk yesterday announced that it was partnering Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, to unveil an online reality cooking show, tagged: “HEM Holiday Kitchen with Mercy Johnson-Okojie” to herald the holiday season. With Johnson-Okojie as the host, the show would also feature the versatile actress’s family and friends as they share exciting meal recipes with a twist for the holiday season.

The show is designed to nurture Hollandia Evap Milk’s bond with consumers by inspiring them during the festive period and in their everyday lifestyle. Running in four episodes and streamed weekly on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, the show will reward consumers through the #CookwithHEM challenge.

For the challenge, consumers are expected to record a video showing themselves preparing any meal of their choice using Hollandia Evap Milk. For their entries to be considered, consumers will have to upload their video on their personal page, follow Hollandia Evap Milk on Facebook and Instagram. They must tag Hollandia Evap Milk’s social media handles on the video, so it can be reposted on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

