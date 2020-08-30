Hollandia offers wholesome nourishment to consumers

Consumers are increasingly seeking for products that will meet their health and wellness needs, especially during this pandemic.

Beyond being a refreshing dairy beverage, Hollandia Yoghurt has, since inception in 2005 been at the forefront of providing wholesome nutrition and nourishing goodness, and driving consumer awareness of the health benefits of yoghurt. Hollandia Yoghurt is loved by consumers who want a healthy and great tasting dairy beverage that provides an exciting way to get required nutrients into their daily diets.

Hollandia Yoghurt contains protein and essential vitamins and minerals such as Vitamins A, B6, B12 & Calcium. These nutrients help boost our immunity, prevent certain illnesses, and enable us live healthier lives.

Besides providing wholesome nourishment, other benefits of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients contained in Hollandia Yoghurt are providing increased energy, reducing fatigue, preventing reduced levels of alertness, as well as improving overall cognitive and mental performance.

Millions of Nigerian consumers enjoy Hollandia Yoghurt daily because it contains wholesome nutrients to actively nourish their bodies, provides revitalizing energy for the day’s activities, serves as a meal-replacement, and keeps them positively recharged to be at their best.

