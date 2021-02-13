Hollandia signs Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu as brand ambassador

Hollandia Yoghurt has announced a new partnership with Zainab Balogun- Nwachukwu, a multiple award-winning actress, entrepreneur and influencer. This move is part of the brand’s plan to appeal to a wider consumer audience and reinforce its market leadership.

The partnership recognises the values which the brand and the actress have in common, and celebrates the recognition and leadership both parties have achieved. Driven by passion, boundless energy, and creativity, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu personifies the Hollandia Yoghurt brand’s proposition and character. As the ambassador for Hollandia Yoghurt, Zainab will inspire consumers to unlock their potential for success and high achievement with the delicious taste and wholesome nourishment that Hollandia Yoghurt provides its consumers.

Hollandia Yoghurt transformed the Yoghurt landscape in Nigeria over 15years ago. In 2005, Hollandia created a new drinking yoghurt category and launched Hollandia Yoghurt into the market. It is a healthy, tasty, and nourishing yoghurt drink that is produced under very hygienic conditions and contains essential nutrients which replenish consumers and enables them stay healthy, thus supporting them to be at their best. Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu expressed appreciation to the brand for the honour. “I am very proud of this partnership with Hollandia Yoghurt.

