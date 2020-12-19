Hollandia unveils Christmas campaign

Hollandia has unveiled its “Share Nourishing Goodness This Season” Christmas campaign, which is intended to encourage consumers to share nourishing goodness this season, while taking a breather and enjoying the festivities of the season. The campaign will inspire and celebrate the joy of the Christmas season through the nourishing goodness of Hollandia shared with friends and family. Speaking on the campaign, CHI Limited Hollandia Category Manager, Mr. Amitabha Das, said: “Christmas is all about giving and sharing. Through the “Share Nourishing Goodness This Season” campaign, Hollandia is inspiring consumers to share dairy nourishment moments with family and friends to make it a healthier holiday. “Our message is simple, by tapping into the magic of the season, we believe we can better connect with consumers to enjoy every moment of this season, bond with family & friends and share the nourishing goodness of Hollandia.” However, the company said the holiday season represented a time to reflect on the good things, celebrate annual traditions and connect with friends and family

