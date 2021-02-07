Hollandia Yoghurt signs Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu as Brand Ambassador

Business

Hollandia Yoghurt, Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt brand, has announced a new partnership with Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, a multiple award-winning actress, entrepreneur and influencer.
This move is part of the brand’s plan to appeal to a wider consumer audience and reinforce its market leadership.
The partnership recognises the values which the brand and the actress have in common, and celebrates the recognition and leadership both parties have achieved.
Driven by passion, boundless energy, and creativity, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu personifies the Hollandia Yoghurt brand’s proposition and character.
As the ambassador for Hollandia Yoghurt, Zainab will inspire consumers to unlock their potential for success and high achievement with the delicious taste and wholesome nourishment that Hollandia Yoghurt provides its consumers.
Hollandia Yoghurt transformed the Yoghurt landscape in Nigeria over 15years ago.
In 2005, Hollandia created a new drinking yoghurt category and launched Hollandia Yoghurt into the market. It is a healthy, tasty, and nourishing yoghurt drink that is produced under very hygienic conditions and contains essential nutrients which replenish consumers and enables them stay healthy, thus supporting them to be at their best.
Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu expressed appreciation to the brand for the honour.
“I am very proud of this partnership with Hollandia Yoghurt. The brand has a unique proposition, is the most popular drinking yoghurt product in Nigeria, and occupies leadership status of its category. Like me, the Hollandia Yoghurt brand is driven by the passion to consistently innovate for success. These points were key considerations in my accepting this partnership,” she stated.
Speaking on the partnership, CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, expressed delight on the new strategic relationship with Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu.
“We are thrilled to have Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu as our Hollandia Yoghurt ambassador. As an accomplished actress and TV personality, she is known for her high level of creativity, confidence, and professionalism, thereby making her a suitable fit for what the Hollandia Yoghurt brand represents.”

