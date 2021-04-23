News

Hollandia Yoghurt unveils new communication campaign

Hollandia Yoghurt, Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt brand, has unveiled a new communication campaign with the theme; “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand.” The campaign was aimed at increasing brand awareness as it looked to further endear the brand to consumers as the favourite drinking yoghurt brand for wholesome nourishment. Deployed across different communication channels including TV, Radio, Print and Digital platforms, the new campaign features recently signed talented Actress, TV personality and Influencer, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu. Through, her versatility in the campaign, Balogun- Nwachukwu stimulates positive consumer experiences with her favourite Hollandia Yoghurt and connects them with the nutritious benefits of the brand.

