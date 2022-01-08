Hollywood Icon, Sidney Poitier, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win a best actor Oscar, has died at 94. The Hollywood star’s death was confirmed to the BBC by the office of Fred Mitchell, the Bahamas’ minister of foreign affairs.Poitier was a trailblazing actor and a respected humanitarian and diplomat. He won the Academy Award for best actor for Lilies of the Field in 1963. Born in Miami, he grew up on a tomato farm in the Bahamas and moved to New York aged 16. He signed up for a short stint in the army and did several odd jobs while taking acting lessons, en route to becoming a star of the stage and screen. His appearance in The Defiant Ones in 1958 earned him his first Oscar nomination – in itself an historic achievement for a black man in a lead category at the time. Five years later he went one better, taking the glory for Lilies of the Field, in which he played a handyman who helps German nuns to build a chapel in the desert.
