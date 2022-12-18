Holy Spirit Unravels Mysteries

Text- Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever: for wisdom and might are His… He revealeth the deep and secret things: He knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him. (Daniel 2:20-22).

King Nebuchadnezzar once had a dream that none of his wise men could interpret. This got him troubled and distressed, and he threatened to execute them unless they told him the dream and the interpretation. In their response, they said to the king”… There is not a man upon the earth that can shew the king’s matter:…there is no king, lord, nor ruler, that asked such things at any magician, or astrologer, or Challenging. And it is a rare thing that the king requireth, and there is none other that can shew it before the king, except the gods, whose dwelling is not with flesh”. (Daniel 2:10-11). However, Daniel boldly stepped forward and asked the king to give him a chance. He got his friends together to fast and pray, and God showed him the king’s dream and the its interpretation. When Daniel revealed the king’s dream and the interpretation, everyone began to say of Daniel that he had an excellent spirit, this should be the testimony of every believer, because the Holy Spirit is in us, who is the Spirit of wisdom, this is that excellent spirit. He’s the one who grants us insight into realities, mysteries and secrets. You don’t have to walk in darkness or ignorance concerning the future. The Holy Spirit is your light; He guides you through the Word in the part that you should go. He came to teach you all things, guide you into all truth, and show you the future (John 16:13). The Lord Jesus said in (Luke 8:10), “And he said, Unto you it is given to know the mysteries of the kingdom of God….” You’re chosen of God to know the mysteries of the kingdom. The more you acknowledge and recognize the person and ministry of the Holy Spirit in your life, the more He illuminates your mind and grants you extraordinary amplitude to comprehend, discern and interpret all mysteries….”(Daniel 6:3) says, Then this Daniel distinguished himself above the governors and straps, because an excellent spirit was in him; and the king gave thought to setting him over the whole realm. When you know what you carry as a child of God, you must distinguish your self from anything or anyone that will pollute you, you are a carrier of the Holy Spirit, which is the excellent Spirit, He will always put you on top of others, He makes the difference in your life, He showcases you when the need arises, He controls the heart of the king and has put in the heart of the king to promote Daniel. As you separate your self for Him, He will promote you even in a stang land, Amen…. (1 Corinthians 2:7-10) But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, the hidden wisdom which God ordained before the ages for our glory, which none of the rulers of this age knew; for had they known, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory. But as it is written: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man. The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God. Nothing can be hidden from the Holy Spirit, He’s the revealer of every secrets, is a privelage to know God, is a privilege to be called a child of God, is a privilege to be save by grace, there is no secret God cannot reveal to his children who sincerely asked of Him. The secret things belong to the LORD Our God, but those things which are revealed belongs to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.(Deuteronomy 29:29). Shalom!

