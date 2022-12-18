Faith

Holy Spirit Unravels Mysteries

Posted on Author Rev. Dauda Louis Ojeifoh Comment(0)

Text- Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever: for wisdom and might are His… He revealeth the deep and secret things: He knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him. (Daniel 2:20-22).
King Nebuchadnezzar once had a dream that none of his wise men could interpret. This got him troubled and distressed, and he threatened to execute them unless they told him the dream and the interpretation. In their response, they said to the king”… There is not a man upon the earth that can shew the king’s matter:…there is no king, lord, nor ruler, that asked such things at any magician, or astrologer, or Challenging. And it is a rare thing that the king requireth, and there is none other that can shew it before the king, except the gods, whose dwelling is not with flesh”. (Daniel 2:10-11). However, Daniel boldly stepped forward and asked the king to give him a chance. He got his friends together to fast and pray, and God showed him the king’s dream and the its interpretation. When Daniel revealed the king’s dream and the interpretation, everyone began to say of Daniel that he had an excellent spirit, this should be the testimony of every believer, because the Holy Spirit is in us, who is the Spirit of wisdom, this is that excellent spirit. He’s the one who grants us insight into realities, mysteries and secrets. You don’t have to walk in darkness or ignorance concerning the future. The Holy Spirit is your light; He guides you through the Word in  the part that you should go. He came to teach you all things, guide you into all truth, and show you the future (John 16:13). The Lord Jesus said in (Luke 8:10), “And he said, Unto you it is given to know the mysteries of the kingdom of God….” You’re chosen of God to know the mysteries of the kingdom. The more you acknowledge and recognize the person and ministry of the Holy Spirit in your life, the more He illuminates your mind and grants you extraordinary amplitude to comprehend, discern and interpret all mysteries….”(Daniel 6:3) says, Then this Daniel distinguished himself above the governors and straps, because an excellent spirit was in him; and the king gave thought to setting him over the whole realm. When you know what you carry as a child of God, you must distinguish your self from anything or anyone that will pollute you, you are a carrier of the Holy Spirit, which is the excellent Spirit, He will always put you on top of others, He makes the difference in your life, He showcases you when the need arises, He controls the heart of the king and has put in the heart of the king to promote Daniel. As you separate your self for Him, He will promote you even in a stang land, Amen…. (1 Corinthians 2:7-10) But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, the hidden wisdom which God ordained before the ages for our glory, which none of the rulers of this age knew; for had they known, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory. But as it is written: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man. The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God. Nothing can be hidden from the Holy Spirit, He’s the revealer of every secrets, is a privelage to know God, is a privilege to be called a child of God, is a privilege to be save by grace, there is no secret God cannot reveal to his children who sincerely asked of Him. The secret things belong to the LORD Our God, but those things which are revealed belongs to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.(Deuteronomy 29:29). Shalom!

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Fear of the Lord is beginning of wisdom

Posted on Author Revival Tidings Pastor Lazarus Muoka

The expectation of the Lord, our God is that all things He created especially the human beings made in the image and likeness of the creator should fear and honour Him. The fear of God offers a special security to any man who makes it a priority. The fear of God brings about individual longevity […]
Faith

God knows those who belong to him

Posted on Author Bishop Dr. Abiodun Akinteye

Text: 2Timothy 2:19 (MSG) – “Meanwhile, God’s firm foundation is as firm as ever, these sentences engraved on the stones: God knows who belongs to Him Steer clear of evil, all you who name God as God”. The question you, my dear reader should ask yourself today is do you know God, and does God […]
Faith

Divine healing

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

The word of God says: “He sent his word, and healed them, And delivered them from their destruction. (Psalm 107:20)”. People of God, according to that scripture, who or what is that ‘Word’ that God sent?   That ‘Word’ is Jesus Christ. John 1:1-17 established that. It’s great news that according to that scripture above, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica