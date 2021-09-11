News

Holyland International Church holds retreat for workers, leaders

In a bid to equip the society with quality leaders, Holyland International Church is organising a special retreat for church workers, ministers and church leaders. The convener of the retreat, Bishop V.O. Williams, said the conference would enable the church to build kingdom winners for Christ. The retreat, Kingdom Builders’ Conference 2021, according to the Bishop, would help in moulding future leaders. He said a lot of leaders in the church are also leaders in government and the society. “When leaders and workers in the church are well informed, trained and equipped, that is when we will see orderliness, decency, spirituality as per God’s standard in the church,’’ he said.

He further stated that: “The church is a veritable platform for character moulding and nation building. The church is the conscience of a nation and will continue to be relevant by playing a strategic role in a broad range of areas, namely; politics, community development, education, social transformation, national reorientation among others.’’ Bishop Williams also noted that the retreat with the theme: ‘Answering the Call’ would take place on Saturday September 25. He said when church leaders and workers are developed in power and knowledge of Christ, it will reflect in their pattern of life as well as their routine engagements in both secular and non-secular environments.

“The church should engage the members in fervent prayers and consistent intercession for the nation. Church members should be constantly sensitized of the dangers of excessive social behaviour such as keeping late nights, extravagant spending in the public that could attract the attention of kidnappers and men of the underworld,’’ said. Adding that: “At Holyland, we strongly believe that there’s nothing prayer cannot do and we continue to hold on to the belief that prayer will bring about positive change in this country.”

