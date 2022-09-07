Home-grown solution panacea to security challenges –Kristopher

Wiseben Kristopher, Head of Nigerian Technological Takeoff (NTT), strongly believes that the insurgency in parts of the country can be handled through technology. In this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA, he speaks on the need to tackle insecurity through quality legislation

Currently, the country is battling with insecurity. What do you suggest Nigerians should do to tackle this challenge?

About 18 years ago, we had an anticultism strategy through a philanthropic agency which gave advisory support to the various strata of government. The ultimate aim was to promote peace within the South-South and some parts of the South-East geopolitical zones.

The campaign was a resounding success because cultism and cult-related violence in some of the communities we focused on reduced drastically. In fact, the success we recorded led us to more research and training on how to handle more complex security challenges. Our researches have established that economically empowered people are afraid of social violence because such scenario may adversely affect their social economic status.

At any given time, those who engage in criminal activities are human beings with unique features. They are not from another planet. Like us, they eat, sleep, think and can differentiate good from bad.

So, bandits, terrorists and kidnappers are not faceless. We know them and some of us even know their mothers, their fathers, their sisters, brothers, uncles and aunties. Based on this identification, we configured some programmes to address some security challenges.

The programme draws input from mainly technology and engineering. It’s a bit complex to arrive at with the time, efforts and resources we put in. But I can confidently tell you that this little exercise has promoted peace in some communities, especially in the Niger Delta in the past 17 years.

What is Nigerian Technological Takeoff all About? What does it really stand for?

Nigerian Technological Takeoff (NTT) is an organization driven by the zeal to develop an indigenous technology that can stand shoulder to shoulder with the kind of technology found in highly industrialized countries. The NTT concept apart from its interest in boosting security is for the well- being of the masses because it is a programme that maximizes utilization of both human and material resources. The idea and underground works have been on for over a decade but we unveiled it about two years and half now. It is an indigenous concept with global standard.

Is NTT in partnership with the Federal Government to tackle insecurity or simply working alone?

Currently, NTT has not fully taken off. But we work with corporate entities that prioritize security in very harsh terrains. We invest heavily in resources and in research and development to upgrade our services.

We are only waiting for the Federal Government to come up with the right policies for us to fully take off. The main problem is the delay by the National Assembly and the executive arm of government to come up with the right legislation that will define the position/strategy of NTT when it takes off.

You talked about the take -off of NTT, the delay by the National Assembly and the executive arm of government. What is causing this delay?

Have you met the right people in government to speed up action, so that Nigerians can benefit from NTT?

The way things are in the country, those with the expertise to make meaningful contributions to address the challenges of security should be taken seriously. Most developed countries prioritize security for economic prosperity and sustained growth.

And in those countries, tourism and sports generate substantial revenue. Our beloved country has all it takes to earn good revenue from tourism and sports if we address our security challenges. To really answer your question, I would say that where we are coming from, may be, have caused the National Assembly to delay in having a discussion with us.

Maybe, it is because we are not backed or supported by an influential political figures or industrialist. We are just like a medical consultant who came to a family for a free diagnosis of a dreaded illness ravaging the family only to be turned back for not having tax clearance.

It could be equally likened to a truly certified auto mobile mechanic who arrived your compound for free auto diagnosis only for your domestic servant to turn around and say ‘oga mechanic you must settle me before I allow you to do anything here.’

In the Niger Delta, where we operate, I speak to my brothers and those who understand our point and strategy at combating insecurity but they don’t take it seriously or remain in touch afterwards.

What should the Federal Government do to address the country’s security challenges?

From the security standpoint, I feel that the Federal Government should organize a stakeholders’ summit to look for ways to address this challenge.

This meeting could be organized either by the presidency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the National Assembly. I can confidently tell you that there are some capable tech companies out there that are developing programmes to boost security.

As a people, we believe that security should mainly focus on the physical presence of security operatives at troubled spots or areas. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that idea because it has proved useful for centuries. But right now, we are in the 21st Century, where there are highly resourceful criminal networks running their evil enterprises.

Some of these criminals including terrorists, money launderers, cyber hawks among others are almost always ahead to carry out the next crime. So, the best way to stop them in their track is through technology. Security challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria. Even in the developed or highly industrialized countries, the activities of terrorists and other criminal networks pose serious threats to law and order.

But these countries have demonstrated tenacity in handling these challenges. They make it very clear that nobody or group can hold their country hostage. That is why Israel is still standing despite threats of attack; that is why the United States remains the world’s biggest economy despite the 9/11 attacks. One good thing about the above countries is that they adopt homemade technology to handle these challenges.

Are you saying that the Federal Government should also look inwards for homegrown solutions to the country’s economic challenges?

Of course! You will be surprised to discover the efforts Nigerian engineers, developers and others are making to develop programmes that solve complex issues or challenges. This is the country they call home.

You can be a citizen of highly industrialized nation and enjoy the privileges that go with it. But there is no place like home.

