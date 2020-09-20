Homeless woman delivered of baby inside Lagos ambulance

A homeless woman, Ms Blessing Emmanuel, 35 was yesterday delivered of a baby boy under Ajah Bridge. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the homeless woman was from Cross Rivers.

She was assisted by the Lagos State Emergency Response Unit. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the woman delivered at about 4:30pm under the Ajah Bridge.

He said: “The ambulance team of the agency response unit at Eti-Osa delivered Ms Blessing Emmanuel, a 35 year-old woman of a live male neonate this afternoon at about 4:30pm under the Ajah Bridge.

The lady, who has no home or family in Lagos, is from Cross Rivers. “Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care.”

