Homeless, wounded, hungry, living with animals

The story of 80-year-old Onyibe Ekete of Ndiachi Nkaleke, Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State is full of agonies. That is following the sudden collapse of the hut that served as shelter to him and his family which left him seriously injured. He is presently living with domestic animals as UCHENNA INYA writes

During a heavy downpour last month, the thatch house of Onyibe Ekete, where he was living with his family at the Ndiachi Nkaleke, suddenly collapsed. His wife and very young children escaped unhurt but the man sustained serious injuries on one of his legs, which is now decaying without proper medical attention.

Ekete was relocated to another locally built house owned by one of the members of his community, who temporally donated the house to him. The house was supposed to be better than that his house, which has collapsed but that was not the case. It has no doors and windows and it is surrounded by bush without ceiling.

Goats, fowls and chickens are living inside the building, which is a large open building. He is presently sleeping on a bare floor that is not smoothened or plastered, nursing the injuries he sustained when his own house collapsed.

But hunger that has continued to ravage him has added to his pains. As a farmer, he can no longer farm to continue to carter for his family because of his present health condition and old age while his three children are very young with oldest at nine years.

His wife, Agnes Ekete, is not all that mentally sound and does menial jobs for people. She also makes broom from palm fronds, which she often sells and makes little money to cater for the family.

Our correspondent traced him to inside the Ndiachi Nkalake community which is two hours drive from Abakaliki, the state capital because of the distance and bad road network. He was looking depressed, disappointed, stranded and was very hungry.

Ekete said what he needed most was shelter, where he can lay his head even though he finds it extremely difficult to eat because of lack of food. The man posited that he has been living with the food his neighbours have been given him and that he needs serious assistance from any quarter.

Ekete said: “I was in my house when it collapsed and hit me on the leg like this. I got this heavy leg injury from this building collapse. Since then, I can’t walk properly and the injury is worsening; it has refused to heal.

I can’t go out to carter for my family. I can’t do anything meaningful. “That night this house fell on me, one of my children was also inside and I told her to leave the house but she refused and said that she must stay inside with me; let the house fall and kill two of us.

I shed tears because she is still very tender. My children are still very young. “We are currently squatting in an open building without doors and windows. Somebody who owns it, asked us to relocate to that place but you can see that our house that fell down was even better than the building we were asked to relocate. The building is surrounded by bush without windows and doors, which exposes us to danger. “We need help; we need assistance from everybody including government.

I am stranded, I have nothing. I used to make mounds for people to enable us survive but I have no energy anymore to continue it coupled with this serious injuries on my leg. The person that is dressing the leg has refused doing so because I am owing her and there is no money to pay her. Without one Prince Nwoba Solomon and some who have been bringing food to us from Abakaliki and our neighbours, who have also been given us whatever they eat whenever they cook, we would have died of hunger. “I am the only child of my parents that is alive today. My older siblings have all died leaving me behind.

I need a house where I and my family will live. We need house and also foods”. At the compound of that his collapsed hut is a shrine with items like nails, eggs, skull heads of domestic animals, clay pots and other items found. But Ekete said the shrine has been there since his forefathers and that he inherited it. He said he doesn’t operate the shrine to kill or persecute anybody but help those are sick by preparing local medicine from it and give to the sick for quick healing.

“This shrine in my compound has been here since our forefathers. No one can remove it. I inherited it from our forefathers but I no longer service or adore it. I have stopped making use of it. I am now a born again Christian. I have completely abandoned it. When I was making use of it, I felt relieved now I have abandoned it”, he stated.

One of their neighbours, Promise Oke, who has been supporting them with food, described their condition as very pathetic. “The condition of this family is very pathetic. We have tried to help them and we are now tired. It is one Solomon Nwoba that brought some food to them which they are still eating.

We are feeling relieved for this because we have tried and become tired on their case. “Their house fell down during rainy season. The man and his family were inside when it collapsed. We told him to come out of the house but he refused.

He said he must remain inside there. We had to go and pulled him out of the collapsed building since all his family members left the building and he remained there. His children are very tender; none of them is up to 10 years.

I feel for the family. They need serious help and I am calling on everybody including government at all levels to come to their aid”, she said. On his part, a public spirited individual, Nwoba Solomon Friday, explained that he has drawn the attention of well-to-do individuals from Ebonyi Local Government Area, Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency and Ebonyi North senatorial zone where Ekete’s community falls into on the man’s terrible condition and that they refused to do anything about it.

He noted that he had to make a post on his facebook timeline on the man’s condition and some persons made little cash donation which he used to buy foodstuffs for the family. Nwoba said: “I got to know about this family when we had our first project at Onueke; when we completed it, we posted it on facebook.

That time, somebody told me that they have similar case in their village and I went with him to the man’s house. Fortunately to us, we met the wife and her condition was very terrible. We posted the woman on facebook and appealed for help. People contributed the little they could and we discovered that many people who promised to donate to them could not fulfill the promises.

“What we had to do is to use the little money people donated and buy foodstuffs for them, so that they will not die of hunger. We intervened on time and when we took the foodstuffs to the family, the man was very happy.

We are still appealing to people to please help us, let’s get them a shelter. If you watch the video I posted on facebook, you see the man saying that what he needs is only shelter and this man that we are talking about is very old man and the wife is also very old and the children they have are very young; the oldest child they have is around nine years who cannot do anything. “I contacted up to 10 stakeholders from their area because I am not from that area.

I am from Ezza North Local Government. Unfortunately, it is only two that gave me encouraging words; the Chairman of the local government and Chief Chris Nwankwo. They promised to do something, though they have not.

But at least, they have kept our hope alive. The other persons I also contacted said they are not from the area but this is a charity work and I am not from that place and I and the family are not related in anyway. I tried convincing them but they kept telling me that it is not within their area.

“I contacted even the House of Representatives member representing them and their Senator as well. The Senator has kept mute on their matter; he doesn’t pick his call, he doesn’t reply text messages nor reply his chat.

I called the House of Rep member and he made me understand that he has a lot of burden on his head, that he can’t help it. The people who donated the money we used to buy foodstuffs for the man and his family are the people who are not from that place; they are people from Ohaukwu, Ishielu, Ezza south and other local government areas. “The condition of this man is so terrible.

At his very old age like this, he is not supposed to be exposed to hazard weather but as I talk to you now, where he sleeps, there is no doors, no windows. He shares the house with animals.

Imagine at such age still sharing a house with an animal, lying on a bare floor that is not even plastered? The floor is not even smooth at all. You saw the environment and the whole area is very bushy. Imagine such a case; they will be having malaria, they will be having all sorts of things because of mosquito bites and they don’t even have mosquito nets.

“The hut they were managing just fell few days ago after heavy downpour. Their condition is very terrible; they don’t have food in the house, they don’t have anything. So, what we are begging people is that if you cannot give us money, give us material things. We need materials like cement, nails, binding wire, blocks, rods. even if it is a wheelbarrow of sand, shipping or anything, we will accept it to make sure we get this family a shelter.” Also in the community is Chinyere Ekechi, a blind nursing mother, who is a widow. Her own hut is about to fall too.

An Organization, National Social Safety- Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) had taken to its website to announce that it has commenced construction of a better house for the woman and her children.

Chinyere alleged that no building work is ongoing in her home to replace her hut. “There is no house they are building for me as they posted in social media. I have not seen anybody or group in my house who said they are building house for me. You visited my hut there and saw that it not being rebuilt as widely reported on social media. “I lost my husband years ago and it has not been easy catering for the children left for me as a blind woman.

I started having this partial blindness when my neighbour’s child who was suffering measles was kept in my house and I contracted the ailment. From there, I became blind. I was not born blind. It’s not natural. “I was taken to Mile 4 Hospital Abakaliki for eye surgery but my father said no; that they may replace the eye that is very bad with artificial eye. That they may not handle it properly and he took me home without the surgery.

“I thank God because I saw very little. I was placing my hands on my face before I can see very little but now I can see little without placing any of my hands on my face. I am even seeing you small.

I can see you small small”, she stated. Solomon Nwoba Friday who also indicated interest on the widow’s case, corroborated her that there is no ongoing construction of a new house in the woman’s home.

