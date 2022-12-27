Homicide: Man saved from death penalty after five years in jail

The High Court of Justice, holden at Maitama, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, recently delivered a land mark judgement that gave a man who would have been condemned to death a second chance to live. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

On the 6th day of December, 2022, Charles Eni Umukoro, a business man and politician stood at a dangerous cross road as he awaited the judgment of the court. As a former Vice Chairman and Supervisory for Works in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Umukoro had passed through rough times before but he had never come this close to the gates of heaven and hell all in one day. He was brought to court from the Medium Security Correctional and Custodial Centre, Kuje where he had been for about five years and six months. The atmosphere around the court was tense as his fate lay on the balance. The young man was facing a charge of culpable homicide instituted against him by the Inspector-General of Police. The police had filed the charge on the 9th of May, 2017 at the FCT High Court folliwing an allegation that he killed his wife, Mrs. Louisa Eni-Umukoro, a Director with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, who died on April 21, 2016. The suit was sequel to a petition written to the police by Engr. Nosa Ukponmwan, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and brother to the deceased, Mrs Louisa Eni-Umukoro, wife of the defendant. In the said petition, Ukponmwan alleged that his sister died of sudden and unnatural cause and accused the defendant of being responsible for the death. Miraculous escape However, delivering judgement, the presiding Judge, Justice MaryAnn Anenih, said the prosecution led by J. S. Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the charge against Umukoro, having had two factors in their medical evidence, (Exhibit K) namely,

Subdural Haemorrhage and Uterine Fibroid as the causes of the death of the deceased. In a written address read before the court, the defence team led by Sir Peter Aihiokhai, with G. O. Emagun and Paul Ashuikeka, drew the attention of the court to a submission by the Investigating police officer, Inspector Musa Ibrahim, of Exhibit L, a police team investigation report, from FCIID, Abuja, which exonerated the defendant from the alleged offence. According to the police report, the defendant is not linked to the death of his wife, Mrs Louisa Eni- Umukoro. Aihiokhai argued further that in all of the witnesses that testified none of them was an eye witness to an act to which the defendant was alleged to have done to cause Sub-dural haemorrhage that killed his deceased wife, Mrs Louisa Eni-Umukoro. The learned counsel added that a certain Ms Mercy Epelle, a friend of the deceased for over 25 years who slept with the deceased at Diff Hospital while she was sick, made statement to the police that the deceased had never told her that her husband had been violent towards her in their marriage of over ten years. The defence counsel stated that all that the witnesses came to court to do was to relay hearsay, adding that in the autopsy report, the deceased was said to be a middle age woman who was hospitalized for severe generalized headache associated with malaria and high blood pressure. Aihiokhai said that the deceased, wife of the defendant, was said to had fallen while rising out of bed. In addition, he said, the deceased had a goitre of 80g, which must have been putting more pressure on her neck and blood veins. In the course of the trial, the defendant told court that his deceased wife had other underlying health issues including a ruptured kidney. The autopsy report Earlier, the defence counsel reminded the court that the defendant had told court in his evidence-in-chief that the petitioner, Engr. Nosa Ukponmwan, a former director with the FCT Water Board, had secured a probate Letter of Administration over the estate of the deceased without the defendant’s consent and notice. Umukoro alleged that Ukponmwan was interested in his late wife’s assets and pension benefits adding that this was central to the petition and allegation of murder against him. The defence counsel also recalled that in the testimony of Mr Jubrin Yakubu, a seasoned pathologist of the National Hospital, Abuja, he told the court that subdural hemorrhage can be cause by violent attack, accident, a fall, and other health issues. Mr. Aihiokhai reminded court that the pathologist in his evidence on oath said he can not say whether the deceased died of natural cause or not, and that it is the jurisdiction of a corona to decide, but the prosecution failed to produce the corona report as an evidence before court. Aihiokhai therefore urged the court to discharge and acquit the accused person of the one count charge of culpable homicide for want of proof. The judgement In his ruling, the Judge said, the court agreed with the defence counsel that the prosecution had failed to prove that the actual cause of the death of the deceased was internal haemorrhage as allegedly and that

it was caused by the defendant in the charge against him. “Having given more than one possible cause of death vide their medical evidence (Exhibit K), the doubt raised as to the actual cause of the deceased death must be resolved in favour of the defendant. “Where the prosecution fails to adduce evidence sufficient to establish the guilt of the defendant, then the court would under such circumstances have no option than to absolve him of guilt. The intention of the courts in such situations is not to allow criminals to go unpunished but rather to ensure as much as possible that the innocent is not convicted. This is in line with the time honoured principle that it is better that ten guilty persons escape Justice than for one innocent man to be punished for an offence he did not commit. “Consequently, and in line with the provision of section 309 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015), this court therefore finds the defendant not “guilty” of the offence of Culpable Homicide punishable with death for which he has been charged under Section 221 of the penal code and he is hereby accordingly “discharged and acquitted,” Justice Anenih of FCT High Court 3, pronounced. Before rounding off the judgement, the judge waxed spiritually sanctimonious and said the following words: “I wish to observe that it appears Life is offering the Defendant a Second Chance, hence the failure to successfully prove this charge by the Prosecution. I hope he would embrace this opportunity and take all events that culminated into this trial as a life lesson and guidance in caution in his future endeavours and way of life.” Double trauma Days after the judgement, Inside Abuja spoke with Umukoro on the case and how it was resolved in his favour. The young man expressed gratitude to God for seeing him through the travails and hailed his legal team and all those who worked hard to save him from the hangman’s noose. He said he was still traumatised that he lost his wife and became forcefully separated from their only son, Oghenemarho, because of his being incarcerated for a long period. ” They didn’t even allow me to mourn my wife, a woman that is so dear to me; a woman that we both saved money and at the end of every year, we choose the country we will go for holidays. We either go to England, Scotland, Dubai or Ghana. We just pick one. The year she died, we were planning to go to the United States because we wanted to use the opportunity to also to do the operation of the goitre on her neck. She didn’t get to the July that we were planning to go on holidays. She died in April,” he lamented. On how he managed to survive life inside the prison, he said it was the grace of God that kept him going in spite of the harsh and terrible situation he suddenly found himself. “In my life, I never dreamt or thought of going to prison, but when the court ordered that I should be remanded in prison custody, I immediately took it as one of the contradictions of life,” he said. Umukoro said that he had not even come to terms with the death of his beloved wife and to formally mourn her, when the in-laws threw up the accusation that he was responsible for her death

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...