Homosexual rapes 5-year-old boy to death in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 36-year-old homosexual, Sikiru Ajibola for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy to death in the Ogijo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday, said the suspect was arrested on Friday, November 25.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Ogijo Divisional Headquarters by the Community Development Area (CDA) Chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo.

Oyeyemi said, the CDA Chairman told the police that, one of the community members informed him that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5-year-old boy, a consequence upon which the boy died in the process.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo Division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed being a homosexual and that while he was having sex with the deceased that the boy gave up the ghost.

“He (suspect) confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he hurriedly buried the boy,” the PPRO said.

 

