HON ABDULKABIR ADEKUNLE AKINLADE : GARLANDS TO A GOAL GETTER @51.

Fifty-One years ago, specifically on October 9th 1969 when Hon Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade (Triple A) was born, it wasn’t with any major proverbial sliver spoon. But today with grace and dint of hardwork he has perfectly fit into what Plato the great thinker opined in the 161 A.D that men would not enjoy good leadership until a Philosopher becomes a king or vice-versa. A philosopher to Plato is a man who is interested in the eternal problems of his people. Such a man would not care for personal glory and gains at the expense of his people but more as a solution provider and the pathfinder of their eternal happiness. This has been the hallmark of Triple A sojourn either in public or private life.

Anyone can detest Triple A’s gut with all the vigour and fibre. Or even treasure him with all the passion you can muster from deep down. One thing is uncontestable, like Phoenix, Triple A has continue to rise and reinvent himself in the last 51 years which has been very eventful by all material standards. Of course, he has face so many vicissitudes of life. But never been bugged down to the extent of losing hope of a better tomorrow. He has always maintain his cool ambiance no matter what circumstances of life throw at his table. You will never see him in a forlorn state for any reason. He’s always on the move, looking at the bright side of every given situation. This unconsciously serves as inspiration to those around him. And providence always has a way of smiling at him especially when people have written him off. Looking at the trajectory of this phenomenon of a man, It’s needless debating if God’s grace is always at work upon his life and all he aspires to be. But he always works hard in addition to the God’s grace. For a fact, he is truly a man after God’s heart. Not all that contested under the circumstances he did in the last Governorship election on the platform of an obscure but circumstantial party with a good showing that ruffled so many feathers can still be on their feet, up and running with a new idea and vision away from politics.

When Hon Adekunle Akinlade aspired and eventually contested for the office of the Governor of Ogun State, only few took him serious at initial stage. But he turned the tide and dazed many. Irrespective of whatever motive some may averred of Sen Ibikunle Amosun standing solidily like rock of Gibraltar for him. He must have earned the support and admiration of the former Governor and present Senator of Ogun Central Senatorial district for sundry reasons. And one thing came out clearly; Triple A’s aspiration was not a superficial formula (unlike some other who like to compete for the sake of competing) for solving the intractable problems of Ogun West in particular. It was (will still be, God’s willing) of good and abiding faith to change the historical lexicon of Ogun West people in particular and by extention Ogun State in general. Yes, the opportunity passed by in 2019 and it was like a victory for those who revel in the economic and political ruin of Ogun West for their self perpetuity. It was a temporary defeat for all men of goodwill who want equity, fairness, historical balance and a just political system to prevail in Ogun State.

2019 Governorship election in Ogun State is now in the repository of historical reference. Triple A is on the move as always. He is now on another plateau. This greathearted man is now casting a new vision and pursuing it with vigour that will impact the society positively. With Hon Akinlade, there’s no limit to what his ever imaginenative and innovative mind can do. His new vision with Clevland Agro Allied Services Ltd Agosasa, Ipokia have seen the king in him working like a slave. The citing of the new Initiative is not a mistake. It is about the people and dignified means of livelihood. For him, East or West home is always the best, as such charity must begin at home. More to his person, self engagement has been part of supervision and interpersonal involvement is a kind of guidance and motivation for this affable man. His management style of “roll-up-the-sleeves” yourself has been on display. This he has been doing without looking back in the last few months. The good news is that a pure gold fears no furnace. Triple A will pull through. He always has ‘Star quality around his person. He has a presence, a clarity of astounding mind that will help in positioning and actualization of his visions. For Triple A, leadership is not just a wish for him, it is a calling. Even the fiercest of his critics knows he has the capacity to do great things. If anyone is still in doubt of his ability, get close to him and observe his thinking process and work layout. He is not a man whose idea is rooted in the past. Always innovative, pragmatic and futuristic in plans and approach. Triple A is business savvy. He’s more than dogged creatively and critically imaginative. He is deep and insightful just as his thinking mechanism is beyond ordinary. He is just incredible to put it succinctly. No wonder Senator Ibikunle Amosun stuck out his neck for him. He knows the kind of governmental brain possessed by Hon Akinlade will surely take Ogun State a notch higher. But then, man proposes God disposes. Sen Amosun recognized a goldlike human being when he sees one. Being a scion of a smart, highly intelligent and discipline father, a retired Major of Nigeria Army. Like a friend said when he met Triple A’s father on January 1st 2020, “Triple A has no excuse not to be austute and savvy in his pursuit in life” . (if you are in doubt, take a stroll to Agosasa to see his old man) Therefore, one can safely say he is a chip of the old block. He was raised from cradle on diet of discipline and purposefulness not prone to frivolities. The reflection of all that is crystal clear for all to see in his life of 51 years thus far.

For the moment and foreseeable future for those who can see it, Triple A dominates the horizon. Indeed, he is that horizon from Ogun West. Triple A can suitably find himself defined willy-nilly in terms of some giant strides. Of course, there is perhaps one last elusive first” tantalizing within reach. But typical of him, he doesn’t dwell too much on anticipated lifestyle. But life truly is full of unanticipated. For now, the task at hand is that of management of the activities of his Clevland Agro initiative and the subsidiaries. The project is dear to his heart because he sees it as part of opportunity to contribute to human capital development and promotion of human dignity. As a dynamic man, still bubbling with energy, the years ahead promises to be more revealing about this goal getter of a man. At 51, with immeasurable gift of the garb, smartness, intelligence with immense broadview. He should be inclined to pursue higher goals for the sake of humanity in line with what he onced illustrated to me that the world is full of many who made it big even after the age of 50. This is the mindset of greater thinkers. Despite the height he has attained, he still perceive himself as someone who still have more territories to conquer. Nothing can actually stop a man who stake his heart persistently on a mission as attested to by Benjamin Disraeli when he said “Nothing can resist a human will that stakes its heart upon a purpose”.

At 51, the world is still Triple A’s oyster. Truly, there’s no amour against fate for him. Check out his chequered political history, be it appointed or elected, his exploit at the governorship race, Triple A is fast attaining an iconic status in the political firmament of Ogun West. Presently, he’s a titan and prodigious son of Ogun State from Ogun West extraction. As a matter of fact, one of the things that has been setting Triple A apart from the crowd is his principled lifestyle. His loyalty to a worthy cause that has never been found wanting. Like he will always say of loyalty: “it’s not a matter of convenience or about hovering between competing choices, it is a matter of principled decision, often comes at a cost”. Anyone, even a behavioural scientist can always learn at his feet on matters and principles of loyalty. You don’t just get to read his postulations from the book. He is well loaded to the hilt and original in that aspect. Therefore, you can’t accuse him of plagiarism in this light. Not just that, being around Triple A, you can always see yourself working on water, if you have the believe. He’s that inspiring in his mentoring. He is not just a raconteur of loyalty but a treasure trove of knowledge and wisdom too. Truly, all these serve as springboard for him and whatever he has achieved even at 51.

Ominously, he is not in the realm of monument of inconsistency of principle and belief system. Standing alone on uncertain ground is when bravery weighed in the balance. He has indeed more than pass the test. That’s vividly captures Triple A’s person. Even the worst of political low moment hasn’t changed his belief system. He knows his history and that of his people in Ogun West and whoever knows his history is not easily deflected from it. Such knowledge allows a person to define himself and the purpose for which he came into this world. As such Triple A can’t be caught or configured in the prism of admonition of the late martyr of Nigeria Democracy, Chief M. K. O Abiola in one of his last public outing. “When I asked my Deputy (Kingibe), what are you doing with the usurper by accepting to be a mere minister, he told me he was hungry. And I said if because of thirst you decide to drink from the gutter, you will catch cholera”. Loyalty and consistency do pay. May God safe us all from real and political cholera which has been our greatest bane in Ogun West among our brethrens.

Once again, a hearty Congratulations to a Goal getter at 51.May the ground continues to be nourished around Hon Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade and all he aspire to be.

TAYO OYEKANMI

Tayo Oyekanmi writes from Ifonyintedo, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

