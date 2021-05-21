News

Hon Azuka Okwuosa braves insecurity to visit every ward in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

As aspirants gather momentum for the Anambra gubernatorial elections, they have begun to pay visit to wards around the state.

 

However, the insecurity within the state has limited the movement of these political aspirants. For fear of attack, aspirants have been forced to suspend their ward tours. Hon Azuka Okwuosa remains the only APC aspirant to continue his ward visits.

 

Insecurity in Anambra state continues to be a growing concern for indigenes, the government and security personnel. There have been reports of over 100 killings, multiple kidnaps, robberies and cult clashes in different crannies of the state. Security personnel have not been spare in these attacks as members of the Nigerian police force have also been murdered in the months past.

 

Here is a video of APC top governorship candidate, Hon Azuka Okwuosa as reported by AIT NEWS, speaking during his series of visits to LGAs around Anambra.

 

In the midst of the chaos, Hon Azuka Okwuosa remains unphased. Having visited over 260 wards, he is the only aspirant to have had a one-on-one contact with up to 80% of the wards in the state. When interviewed by a ward member, Hon Okwuosa stated that the security threats are existent however, he would not allow such to stop him from visiting the people he wishes to serve. He mentioned that political leadership is not expected to be convenient but a service that must be made irrespective of the physical, political or societal climate.

 

Once more, Okwuosa shows the charisma of a true leader. He braves through threats to maintain contact with his people. In his address to the people, he reiterated his commitment to eliminating the security threats in the state. By his actions and bravery, he has proven that Anambrarians can count on his plans and pledges.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG: Secret ownership of stolen funds undermining Africa

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed serious concerns over secret corporate ownership of looted public funds from Nigeria and other African countries by the international community, saying the development was largely responsible for the continent’s underdevelopment.   It noted that such beneficial ownership by international jurisdictions, left devastating effect on the economies of African nations.   […]
News

Buhari: We look forward to working with Biden, Harris

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is ready to work with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and hopes that a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent will be marked. President Buhari in a communique by his special media aide – Garba Shehu, […]
News

IMF okays temporary extensions, modification of lending facilities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved further extensions of temporary adjustments made to its lending frameworks in the early months of the pandemic. In a statement it issued in Washington, D.C. yesterday, the IMF said the adjustments would allow for adequate access to fund financing through emergency instruments, the General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica