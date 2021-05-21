Hon Azuka Okwuosa braves insecurity tp visit every ward in Anambra

As aspirants gather momentum for the Anambra gubernatorial elections, they have begun to pay visit to wards around the state. However, the insecurity within the state has limited the movement of these political aspirants. For fear of attack, aspirants have been forced to suspend their ward tours. Hon Azuka Okwuosa remains the only APC aspirant to continue his ward visits.

Insecurity in Anambra state continues to be a growing concern for indigenes, the government and security personnel. There have been reports of over 100 killings, multiple kidnaps, robberies and cult clashes in different crannies of the state. Security personnel have not been spare in these attacks as members of the Nigerian police force have also been murdered in the months past.

Here is a video of APC top governorship candidate, Hon Azuka Okwuosa as reported by AIT NEWS, speaking during his series of visits to LGAs around Anambra.

In the midst of the chaos, Hon Azuka Okwuosa remains unphased. Having visited over 260 wards, he is the only aspirant to have had a one-on-one contact with up to 80% of the wards in the state. When interviewed by a ward member, Hon Okwuosa stated that the security threats are existent however, he would not allow such to stop him from visiting the people he wishes to serve. He mentioned that political leadership is not expected to be convenient but a service that must be made irrespective of the physical, political or societal climate.

Once more, Okwuosa shows the charisma of a true leader. He braves through threats to maintain contact with his people. In his address to the people, he reiterated his commitment to eliminating the security threats in the state. By his actions and bravery, he has proven that Anambrarians can count on his plans and pledges.

