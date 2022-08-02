Hon. Bagos obtains court injunction stopping Lalong from signing MOU with Jaiz Bank

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has secured a court injunction at the Plateau State High Court, restraining the state government from signing an MOU with Jaiz Bank on the reconstruction of the Jos Main Market.

The injunction, which was granted on Tuesday by Justice S. P Gang, restrained Governor Samuel Lalong, the state government and Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Plateau State from signing any MOU with Jaiz Bank pending a hearing of the substantive suit.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...