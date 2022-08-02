Metro & Crime

Hon. Bagos obtains court injunction stopping Lalong from signing MOU with Jaiz Bank

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has secured a court injunction at the Plateau State High Court, restraining the state government from signing an MOU with Jaiz Bank on the reconstruction of the Jos Main Market.

The injunction, which was granted on Tuesday by Justice S. P Gang, restrained Governor Samuel Lalong, the state government and Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Plateau State from signing any MOU with Jaiz Bank pending a hearing of the substantive suit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos issues 7-day ultimatum for removal of street gates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government has issued a 7-day removal notice to communities with unapproved street gates in the state with a directive to either leave such gates open between 5am and 12:00 midnight or have them dismantled. The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who gave the warning in a statementon Sunday, […]
Metro & Crime

One dead, two arrested during renewed cult clash in Ogun 

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

  A suspected member of the Eiye confraternity group, has died during a renewed supremacy battle between rival cult groups in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. New Telegraph learnt that, the deceased, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, died when members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternity groups engaged one another in a bloody […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Motorcyclist brutalises, rapes 26-year-okd lady

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

A commercial motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider has allegedly brutalised and raped a female passenger at Idumuine quarters in Isselu-Uku Local Government Area of Delta State.   The 26-year-old victim, Nwamaka (surname withheld), was on her way to church on Sunday when the motorcyclist pounced on her. The New Telegraph learnt that the motorcycle rider […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica