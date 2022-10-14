News

Hon. Dati hails Lalong’s leadership role as DG APC Presidential Campaign

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The immediate past Commissioner of Lands and Survey in Plateau State and Chief of Staff to the Director General Asiwaju/Shettima Campaign Council, Hon. Yakubu Dati has said Governor Simon Lalong’s appointment as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has provided the needed leadership to carry everyone along.

Hon. Dati, in a press statement issued to journalists in Jos Friday, described Lalong accepting to serve as the DG of the campaign council and was able to elevate the discourse from sentimental to developmental issues by projecting his persona on the ticket.

“Once his appointment as DG was announced, people stopped viewing the Tinubu/Shettima ticket from the lens of religion as they were content that with Lalong, all the fears about a skewed ticket had been addressed.

“References were being made to his leadership in Plateau State where he has treated people with fairness and justice regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“The APC gained tremendously from his appointment as the fear that northern Muslims would be gravitated to vote for a northerner in another party in the presidential elections also died down as they view Lalong as deserving of their trust and confidence,” he said.

According to him, the appointment of Lalong as DG also watered down the attempt by some aggrieved party leaders to blackmail the party on religious grounds.

 

Our Reporters

