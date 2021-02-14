Hon Ogah: South-East’ll soon collapse into APC

Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah is the only All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives. He represents Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the insecurity in the country, the prospects of APC in the South-East and 2023 presidency

The House has just resumed after the Christmas and New Year holidays. While you were on break insecurity heightened in the across the country and agitations by different ethnic and socio-cultural groups have also taken a new dimension. How do you think the House could intervene to restore peace?

Definitely, we members of the House and indeed the will have to act because we are the representatives of the people. Every section of the country is represented in the National Assembly and we are also concerned about some of the things that are going on.

And if you had listened to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila’s welcome address, he appealed to all of us to down play partisanship and politics and work for the common good of the nation. He also said we are going to do things differently meaning that more than ever before, we are going to work round the clock to ensure that we provide the desired legislative foundation on which this nation will prosper.

On the issue of security, you are aware that before we went on holidays, we passed a resolution on the floor of the House calling on Mr. President to sack the service chiefs and appoint new ones. You can see that the President has done just that and has already forwarded the names of the new Service Chiefs to us for confirmation.

And the House acted promptly by constituting an ad-hoc committee to screen the Service Chiefs. This is to show that we are proactive and very sensitive to the yearnings and expectations of our constituents and Nigeria at large.

Are you satisfied with the decision of the president in extending the tenure of IGP Mohammed Adamu as well as the choice of the Service Chiefs?

Let me tell one thing; security is not one man’s show, it is a collective venture for all the citizens and the government and that includes you as a journalists. So, we all must play our part and support the government instead of complaining at every decision made by the President.

In our own individual ways and communities, we should also think about how to safeguard ourselves and property as well as endeavour to assist the security agencies with information. I think the Security Chiefs are well qualified and competent enough to lead and I want to believe that the President also did his investigation well before appointing them. So, let us support them because they need our confidence to succeed.

You are the only APC member from Ebonyi State in the House and a few months ago, your governor, Chief Dave Umahi defected to the APC and was roundly bashed for dumping the PDP. Do you see APC making any impact in the South- East come 2023?

My governor is a grassroots politician and leader; if he were not a mobiliser, a performer and achiever, you would not have seen people worried that he is leaving their party.

But I want to assure you that the South-East is already collapsing into the APC and very soon, majority of the politicians in the South-East will embrace the APC. So, the defection of the governor of Ebonyi to the APC is a very welcome development and I must commend his developmental efforts in transforming the state.

You need to visit Abakiliki and other parts of the state to see what Governor Umahi has done. He is one governor who knows what his people want and has delivered on his promises. You need to see the massive infrastructural development executed by Umahi. I will, therefore, call on all the other governors in the South- East who are still in other parties to come over to the APC.

The time has come for us to avoid politics of exclusion. The South-East needs to be at the centre and we must play politics of inclusion. We have to be in the ruling party so that when decisions are taken we will be there to make our contribution and also be considered. I am also calling on my colleagues in the House to join us in the APC.

The agitation for the zoning of the presidency to the South-East is one of the most debated issues in the polity today. Where do you stand? Are you in support or against?

There is nobody who does not want good things to come to his place. So, why should I be against the President coming to the South-East in 2023? If it is the design of God that we should produce the President in 2023, I wholeheartedly support it.

Since 1999, we have been practising rotational presidency and I think it is good for our nation and I am not against it. I support it and as a party man, when my party takes the decision, that is where I will follow. It will be a welcome development and a thing of joy for the presidency to be zoned to the south east in 2023.

The APC is currently revalidating and registering its membership, how are you mobilising people in the South-East to join the party?

Like I said before, the people of South- East are moving en-masse into the APC. With Governor Umahi’s defection to the APC, more people are convinced that it is the party to beat and more are willing to move over.

We are mobilising and the response has been impressive. Our people are eager to join the ruling party and play politics at the highest level and get the South-East well integrated into the politics of this country.

We cannot be playing politics at the periphery, we are ready to be part and parcel of decision making in this country and APC has provided that platform for us and we cannot allow this opportunity to slip by. We must embrace it with two hands, build the party and reap from our contributions.

Right now, I can tell you the membership forms are not even enough considering the huge number of the people from the south east who wants to register for the party. I am therefore calling on the national secretariat of the party to send more registration forms to the South-East because our people have seen that the APC is the right party to belong to. It is the only party that we can use to achieve our dreams.

The Petroleum Industry Bill is the oldest bill in the National Assembly and the House has promised that it will be passed this time around. As a member of that committee, can you explain why Nigerians should trust this assembly?

You can see the steps that the Speaker has taken to ensure that this bill see the light of day. And we that are members of the committee are working round the clock to ensure that we finish work as planned. Remember that the Speaker announced that this bill will be passed by April and we are working towards that.

The issue of host communities fund has been a problem. Do you think the 2.5 per cent hosting upstream activities proposed in this bill is enough?

We are working and talking with the host communities and we will definitely arrive at a consensus on this matter. What I can tell you is that we will pass a bill that will be acceptable to all.

We are going to aggregate the opinion and memoranda we got from the people at the public hearing; we will aggregate them and get the best out of it and put together a bill that is practicable and implementable.

Due to the criminal activities of some herdsmen, there were quit notices given to killer herdsmen to register or vacate some forest in some states in the South- West and this is causing ripples across the country. Some have argued that in order to curb the killings and kidnappings by herdsmen, open grazing must be banned. What would you say is the way out?

The genesis of this problem as I have noticed is that the chiefs and Obas also share in the blame. Some of them are corrupt because they collect money from these herders and in the course of collecting money, they do not know who is a genuine herder or not and they allow all manner of herdsmen to settle in their localities.

Before now, we had Fulani people who settled in our villages without problem but now, we have some criminals masquerading as herdsmen to come and live in our communities to commit crimes. So, both the state and Federal Government need to come out with machinery on how best to separate the criminals from the true herdsmen.

There were reports of bad communication network in parts of your constituency; what have you done about it?

Yes, it is true. I had written to the NCC to make sure there is network in my constituency because there was no proper network and I was worried.

My constituents could not use their cell phones due to non-availability of network. But with my intervention there is some level of improvement. I want to say that it is not just GSM network; I will continue to work for the improvement in the lives of my constituents who elected me against all odds.

That is why I have been awarding scholarships, empowering women and the youths and offering different assistances to my constituents. I am in politics to serve the people; to make sure they are happy and their problems are solved

