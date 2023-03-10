News

Hon. Olabinjo Sympathises With Victims Of Lagos Train Crash

The House of Representatives member-elect in Ijaiye Federal Constituency, Hon Benjamin Adeyemi Olabinjo (BAO) has joined other notable Nigerians to sympathise with the victims of the train/Lagos State Staff Bus accident which killed eight people and injured 96 others.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a few minutes before 8 am on Thursday a passenger train collided with a fully-loaded staff bus belonging to the Lagos State Government at the PWD rail crossing, off the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The ill-fated bus with registration no 04A- 48LA was navigating its way to connect the Government Residential Area, Ikeja en route to the state secretariat, Alausa, when it collided with the train at the PWD rail crossing.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Hon. Adebinjo described the fatal accident as a sad occurrence especially when the lives of loved ones were involved.

The honourable who joined the Lagos Statement Government as they grieve the deaths and injuries resulting from the train and bus collision prayed for the reposed of those who lost their lives in the incident.

According to him, the accident and the description of how it happened is a sad occurrence especially when the lives of loved ones were involved.

“I am deeply touched and saddened by this accident I joined the people of Ifako-Ijaye and Lagos state in these tough times to pray for the families of the victims”,

We, the people of Ifako-Ijaiye and Ojokoro offer our sincere condolences to the victims and the families affected by the unfortunate incident. While praying for the souls of the dead and the speedy recovery of the injured.

