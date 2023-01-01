Business

Honda recalls 200,000 hybrid vehicles

Honda will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles because of issues with brake pedal sensors in some models, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

A total of 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between Oct. 8, 2018, and Sept. 7, 2020, by the Japanese carmaker’s venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. will be recalled, along with another 95,081 units from Honda’s manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. made between August 27, 2018, and August 6, 2020.

Lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process can cause issues with the sensors over time, and the recall would begin from March 31, 2023, the statement.

 

