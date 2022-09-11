Honda to cut output by 40% over logistics problems

There is indication that Honda will reduce production by up to 40 per cent at two Japanese plants for the rest of the month due to ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.

The reduction could be seen as a warning that automakers may not be able to lift production volumes in the second half of the financial year to make up for a dent caused by a persistent shortage of chips and supply chain disruptions in the first half of the business year.

Honda’s assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will slash output by about 40 per cent this month. The plant builds models including the Civic, CR-V and Honda e, according to Honda’s website. Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut back production plans by about 20 per cent in September. The factory builds models including the Jazz/ Fit and HR-V. Honda blamed delays in receiving parts and logistics on COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages.

Honda’s production at the two plants returned to normal in June after an earlier reduction but the automaker began making adjustments again the next month. Honda rival Toyota has remained bullish on its production plan, maintaining its record global vehicle production target of 9.7 million for the current financial year to end-March 2023, saying its production and sales outlook would improve from August onwards.

Light vehicle sales in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) recorded about 250,000 units in July 2022, an increase of 53.0 per cent compared with July 2021. In the year to date (YTD), the market increased 24.0 per cent to around 1.81 million units.

The ASEAN market should increase 3.6 per cent to 2.87 million units in 2022. Toyota said last month it expected to produce 850,000 vehicles globally in September and seek to raise production through November, depending on supplies of parts and personnel.

