Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

The Russian subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co said it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022 as part of the company’s efforts to restructure its operations. The company said it would keep its presence on the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales, and retain its activities related to the after-sales service of its vehicles. Honda, which has no plants in Russia unlike other Japanese carmakers such as Toyota and Nissan, sold 79 vehicles in Russia last month, a 50 per cent drop from a year earlier, according to the Association of European Businesses. Its sales from January to November were down 15 per cent to 1,383 vehicles. More than 1.3 million new cars were sold in Russia during that period.
Related Articles
NSE’s divisional head is IoD fellow
The Divisional Head, Shared Servicesof theNigerianStockExchange, Bola Adeeko was among the 31 new Fellows inducted by Institute of Directors (IoD) of Nigeria at its 2020 Fellows’ Investiture event. In addition to the thirty-one new fellows, five new distinguished fellows were admitted. The Investiture themed, “Innovations in Crisis Environment – The Role of Directors,” was headlined […]
CBN devalues naira to 392 to a dollar
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed bureau de change operators in the country not to sell dollars higher than N392 to end users. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange at the CBN, and dated November 30, 2020, the apex bank said the volume of sales for […]
Lender’s product enables ATM withdrawals without card
Ecobank has stated that cash withdrawals can be made at all its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) without a card, noting that its cardless withdrawal concept, Xpress Cash, enables users to withdraw cash from ATMs using only a mobile phone. The bank explained that the solution is seamless, secure and is driven by the generation of […]
