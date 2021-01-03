Business

Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

The Russian subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co said it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022 as part of the company’s efforts to restructure its operations. The company said it would keep its presence on the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales, and retain its activities related to the after-sales service of its vehicles. Honda, which has no plants in Russia unlike other Japanese carmakers such as Toyota and Nissan, sold 79 vehicles in Russia last month, a 50 per cent drop from a year earlier, according to the Association of European Businesses. Its sales from January to November were down 15 per cent to 1,383 vehicles. More than 1.3 million new cars were sold in Russia during that period.

