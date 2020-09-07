Honey may be used to treat breast cancer

Researchers in Australia have discovered that honeybee venom could kill cancerous cells that cause triple-negative breast cancer, leaving healthy cells largely untouched. According to the findings of a new study published in the medical journal ‘Precision Oncology,’ honeybee venom contains a peptide called melittin which kills cancer cells in less 60 minutes while leaving healthy cell largely untouched.

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) accounts for about 10-15 per cent of all breast cancers and the term triple-negative breast cancer refers to the fact that the cancer cells don’t have estrogen or progesterone receptors and also don’t make too much of the protein called HER2. The research was conducted at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Australia. The ‘Science Daily’ reported that the researchers collected venom from different kinds of bees including European honeybees and bumblebees.

Then, they exposed different kinds of breast cancer cells to this venom and observed that two types of cancer cells, triple-negative and HER2-enriched, died when exposed to honeybee venom, but not bumblebee venom. In about 20 minutes, melittin could stop cells from secreting chemicals necessary for the reproduction and growth of cancer cells. Fortunately, doctors were able to manufacture melittin in the laboratory as well as extracting it from bees.

When they tested the synthetic version, it worked as well as honeybee venom. The scientists are hoping to combine melittin with traditional chemotherapy and create more aggressive and effective treatments for breast cancer patients, according to the report.

They have had positive results in mice when using melittin along with docetaxel, a chemical used in chemotherapy. Although research on the effects of honeybee venom on cancerous cells started in the 1950s, it is only recently that scientists have studied how it affects specific types of cancer occurring in humans. This is new research and it will probably take some time before we see its use in hospitals

