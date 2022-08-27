News

Honeydrop introduces digital kitchen innovation in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Honeydrop, a premium digital kitchen brand, developed to meet the need for high quality meals for individuals and corporate organisations that appreciate good and hygienically prepared meals, has birthed in the Nigerian quick digital kitchen scene. In a statement, the Brand’s Business Manager, Mr. Moses Saigbe, describes its product range as diversified and covering local and continental dishes, with unrivaled specialisation in soups and other unique Nigerian meals. It identifies its main focus to be in the area of replace ment bulk meals for families, individuals, professional/ social group engagement that can be shared amongst guests or eaten piecemeal as required. Saigbe further revealed that Honeydrop’s various channels for order placement have gone live.

These, according to him, include the e-commerce and social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The entry of Honeydrop with its new array of digital kitchen services further underscores the resilience of the Nigerian quick service restaurant sector and the depth of competition and innovation that have continued to push the food sector of recent. He added that Honeydrop’s experience since it came on stream has proved that there are still niches in the food market to tap into by willing entrepreneurs and investors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osun guber: Your inciting statement irresponsible, PDP tells Adamu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as irresponsible, the comment credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu that the party’s National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election to “go down to the trenches.” PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said such comment showed the level of […]
News

Transcorp Plc assets hit N338.2bn in FY’20

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Notwithstanding operational challenges of last year, Transnational Corporation, also known as Transcorp Plc, grew its group assets to N338.2 billion in 2020. Chairman of Transcorp Plc, Tony Elumelu, confirmed the figures yesterday at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja.   He told company’s shareholders that the group’s total asset grew to N338.2 […]
News

Ogun to launch MSMEs Development Fund

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, kicked off the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair and declared that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Fund to provide easier credit facilities, will soon be launched in the state.   The governor disclosed that innovation fund for tech-based MSMEs in the state will be launched with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica