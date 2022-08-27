Honeydrop introduces digital kitchen innovation in Nigeria

Honeydrop, a premium digital kitchen brand, developed to meet the need for high quality meals for individuals and corporate organisations that appreciate good and hygienically prepared meals, has birthed in the Nigerian quick digital kitchen scene. In a statement, the Brand’s Business Manager, Mr. Moses Saigbe, describes its product range as diversified and covering local and continental dishes, with unrivaled specialisation in soups and other unique Nigerian meals. It identifies its main focus to be in the area of replace ment bulk meals for families, individuals, professional/ social group engagement that can be shared amongst guests or eaten piecemeal as required. Saigbe further revealed that Honeydrop’s various channels for order placement have gone live.

These, according to him, include the e-commerce and social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The entry of Honeydrop with its new array of digital kitchen services further underscores the resilience of the Nigerian quick service restaurant sector and the depth of competition and innovation that have continued to push the food sector of recent. He added that Honeydrop’s experience since it came on stream has proved that there are still niches in the food market to tap into by willing entrepreneurs and investors.

