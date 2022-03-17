Honeywell Group highlights partnership with BoI

Honeywell Group Limited, a holding company operating across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, has highlighted its partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) during an interview recently. The interview, a feature by BoI’s Impact series – a TV magazine programme that spotlights beneficiaries of the bank’s intervention in different sectors, as well as the achievements borne out of these interventions – was broadcast on Channels TV. Kemi Adeoye, Chief Financial Officer, Honeywell Group Limited and Moyo Ogunseinde, Executive Director, Anchorage Leisure Ltd, the owners of Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, spoke with the BOI team to discuss the global and local tourism landscape, capital injection from the financial institution as well as the plans for the next year and beyond. Adeoye spoke of the capital-intensive nature of the tourism and hospitality industry and the financial challenges that operators encounter.
MAN berates MDAs for flouting Executive Order 003
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are worried that the continued flaunting of the Federal Government's Executive Order 003 by ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) on patronage of madein- Nigeria products is sending wrong signals to the country's manufacturing sector development. MAN said it was worrisome that since four years ago when President Muhammadu Buhari
CIS inaugurates committees for optimal performance
The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated seven standing committees for 2020 to 2022 in pursuit of its strategic plan to strengthen operation and ensure adherence to highest standard of corporate governance. The committees, inaugurated Wednesday, are Programmes Committee, Education Committee, Continuing Professional Development Committee, ResearchandTechnicalCommittee, Investigating Panel Committee,Finance Committee, AuditCommitteeand Membership Committee .
Crowdyvest exits EMFATO Holdings, raises new investment
The company was previously led by its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Onyeka Akumah, but today, along with the new investment, there is change in its management with Tope Omotolani to become its new CEO. Speaking on the new development, Akumah explained that the change in leadership would not affect the management and staff
