Honeywell Group highlights partnership with BoI

Honeywell Group Limited, a holding company operating across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, has highlighted its partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) during an interview recently. The interview, a feature by BoI’s Impact series – a TV magazine programme that spotlights beneficiaries of the bank’s intervention in different sectors, as well as the achievements borne out of these interventions – was broadcast on Channels TV. Kemi Adeoye, Chief Financial Officer, Honeywell Group Limited and Moyo Ogunseinde, Executive Director, Anchorage Leisure Ltd, the owners of Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, spoke with the BOI team to discuss the global and local tourism landscape, capital injection from the financial institution as well as the plans for the next year and beyond. Adeoye spoke of the capital-intensive nature of the tourism and hospitality industry and the financial challenges that operators encounter.

 

