Honeywell to increase investment in product devt

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. (HFMP) has informed shareholders of its 10-year plan to increase investment in innovative product development and advanced technology infrastructure. The company, during its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which held yesterday in Lagos, also planned to continue to focus on operational efficiency and local content development as the key strategic drivers for increasing shareholder value and growing market share during the next financial year.

The company reiterated its commitment to sustainable growth within the industry and the provision of affordable staple foods to Nigeria’s fast-growing population. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Oba Otudeko, acknowledged the complexities of the past financial year, while highlighting the company’s steady growth and its focus on the future. “When the financial year 2020/2021 commenced, a few could have imagined what the year had in store for the company and the world.

“We responded by working collaboratively towards the execution of our corporate goals, guided by clear priorities; keeping our people safe and motivated, ensuring supply of our food products to consumers across the length and breadth of the country, and caring for the communities where we operate. Despite the inevitable disruption to our business, we delivered a strong performance in very challenging circumstances.”

