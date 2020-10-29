News

Hong Kong activist, Tony Chung, detained near US embassy charged

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged under a new national security law, just days after he was detained outside the US consulate.
Chung, 19, had reportedly planned to enter the consulate and claim asylum, reports the BBC.
The activist faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty of secession, conspiracy to publish seditious content and money laundering.
Chung, the second person to be charged under the controversial law, was denied bail by the court.
Hong Kong’s national security law, imposed in June, makes secession, subversion of the central government, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.
It has been widely condemned, with critics saying it ends freedoms guaranteed for 50 years after British rule ended in Hong Kong in 1997.

