News

Hong Kong Apple Daily founder, staff face new sedition charge

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hong Kong prosecutors on Tuesday filed a “seditious publications” charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub.

Lai, 74, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, appeared in court alongside six other former Apple Daily staff. The daily tabloid closed in June after authorities raided the newspaper, arrested staff on national security grounds and froze assets, reports Reuters.

Lai already faces two charges under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last June, including collusion with a foreign country.

The additional sedition charge accuses Lai of conspiracy to print, publish, sell, distribute “seditious publications” between April 2019 and June 24, 2021.

Prosecutors allege that the publications could “bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection” against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments, according to the charge sheet seen by Reuters.

Lai is among the most prominent people to be charged under the national security law that was enacted in June 2020 to punish terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession with possible life imprisonment.

Lai’s repeated arrests and prosecutions have drawn criticism from Western governments and international rights groups, who say the law has been used to jail scores of pro-democracy campaigners, crush dissent and freedoms including of the press.

Hong Kong and Chinese authorities say the law has restored stability after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Lai has been convicted in several unauthorised assembly cases. He has been detained for over a year and is now in the maximum security Stanley Prison in solitary confinement, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The same conspiracy to produce seditious publications charge was filed against the six former Apple Daily staffers, including chief editor Ryan Law; deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man; Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, Apple’s parent media company; columnist Yeung Ching-kee; English edition editor Fung Wai-kong; and senior editor Lam Man-chung.

The six have also been accused of “conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country or with external elements”.

Magistrate Peter Law adjourned the case until Feb. 24. All of the defendants will continue to be remanded in custody until then.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

JAMB to clear backlog of illegal admissions, bars CBT centres from selling UTME e-PINS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed plans to clear the backlog of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary education institutions in the country. Recently, the examination body uncovered 706,189 illegal admissions by universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other related institutions.   Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who made the disclosure after […]
News

PACAC: State govts not fighting corruption squarely

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has accused many state governments of not doing enough to stem the tide of corruption in the country. According to the PACAC, the untiring efforts of the Federal Government, through its various anticorruption agencies, must be replicated at both the state and local government levels, for the hydra-headed […]
News

Obaseki calls for policies to attract investment in gas sector

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and stakeholders in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector have called for targeted policies to attract more investments into the sector to maximise Nigeria’s gas resources for national development. The stakeholders noted that despite its huge potential, the sector was being plagued by a poorly regulated retail market, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica