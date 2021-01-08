Honing their skills for local content

The Nigeria Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCDMB) is working hard to ensure that Nigerians have a major say in oil production and business in the country. It is also engaged with relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of the set goals. PAULINE ONYIBE in Yenagoa, reports on one of such moves

Gradually, the Niger Delta region has started enjoying the fruit of their labour which are the benefits from the crude oil domiciled by nature in the area. So many things are now coming to the region, including the Nigeria Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCDMB).

The journey started some 10 years ago by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act although the foundation was laid sometime in 2001 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the presidential committee on local content in the oil and gas industry.

The late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, former President Goodluck Jonathan ensured that the National Assembly passed the NOGICD bill into law. Gradually, it metamorphosed into NCDMB. That has been the story of the board that has been contributing its quota towards the development of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

As a matter of fact, NCDMB has made local contents to be felt in the country as most of the materials used in the country now are locally made, thereby, boosting the economy. Also in the oil and gas industry, NCDMB has done much according to the Executive Secretary of the board, Simbi Wabote, who once revealed that the oil industry can now boast of Nigerians working there instead of importing foreigners.

He said that was the reason the COVID 19 didn’t seriously affect the production of oil during the time as most of the workers were locals. Also, the board is not reneging in any of its Corporate Social Responsibilities(CSR), one of which is the building of capacities for the stakeholders in the oil and gas industry. That was the reason it held a capacity building workshop for media stakeholders from the South South geopolitical zone on the December 7, 2020.

The workshop was the second in the series. The media workshop, which brought stakeholders from Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Rivers, which was the venue of the event, with the theme: “Sustaining Nigerian Content Development amidst COVID 19 Pandemic; the role of the media” in Port Harcourt, saw the stakeholders brainstorming on how to move the oil industry, the media and the local contents agenda forward.

Wabote, who has driven the process of the board now to an enviable stage while welcoming the participants virtually, disclosed that notwithstanding the challenges in the global oil and gas industry, the NCDMB has retained the $6.4 billion spent yearly as a result of local content act implementation.

Wabote explained that the value represents 32 per cent value retention of the $20 billion spent yearly on the oil and gas industry, disclosing that efforts were ongoing to achieve 70 per cent. He noted that only five per cent was being retained when the Nigerian Content Act was enacted in 2010, adding that the percentage grew to 26 per cent in 2017.

The vision of the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic roadmap he disclosed, is to achieve 70 per cent value retention by 2020, stressing that other targets are, creating 300,000 jobs, retaining $14billion out of $20billion yearly industry spent, building shipyards and manufacturing facilities. Wabote said: “The COVID-19 p a n – demic which compelled expatriates in the oil industry to leave the country presented an opportunity for Nigerians to take over and run the industry.

“This accomplishment indicated growth in the technical capacity of Nigerians to run the industry, hitherto dominated by foreigners before. “Ten years after its establishment in April 2010, the NCDMB has grown Nigerian Content from less than 10 per cent to 32 per cent with the aim of hitting 70 per cent by 2027.

“The current board has also increased the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund administered by the Bank of Industry for local players in the oil sector, from $200 million to $350 million. “The board has also invested in the newly inaugurated 5,000 barrels per day Walter Smith Modular Refinery in Imo and Azikel Refinery in Bayelsa, as well as instituted a $50 million for Research and Development in selected Nigerian universities, amongst other achievements.

“The Board has also advanced the implementation of the 10-year strategic roadmap, held the checkpoint review session for the roadmap, continued the construction of oil and gas industrial parks, secured the Final Investment Decision (FID) and awarded of contracts for the NLNG Train 7.”

Also speaking at the event, Ginah Ginah, the general manager, corporate communications and zonal coordination division, NCDMB, said that the essence of the workshop was to continue to engage the media, stating that the media were important in achieving the mandate of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, which according to him, was to raise the level of participation of Nigerian goods and services to an appreciable level.

Ginah disclosed that the board and operating oil companies had jointly deployed the Community Content Guideline (CCG) which provides a framework for engaging youths of host communities in employment, training, and contracts.

He said the CCG also provides for the establishment of critical infrastructure to stimulate development, attract new businesses to host communities and sustain the growth of host community entrepreneurs through funding and policy support. One of the key provisions of the CCG, he explained, is that 100 per cent of unskilled job roles should be reserved exclusively for indigenes of the host com-munity of projects, while 50 per cent of semi-skilled roles should be exclusively reserved for indigenes of host communities.

At least, 10 per cent of skilled roles, he said, are to be reserved for the indigenes of host communities. Ginah said: “More than 50 years ago, when the oil and gas industry started in the country, the level of participation for the first 50 years was below five per cent but in the year 2010, the then President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, decided that enough was enough. “That Nigerians must participate in the oil and gas industry. So came the NOGICD Act 2010; with that, a mandate for the NCDMB to implement that act.

“In doing that, we had to generate information. So, you can see the importance of media. So, right from the onset from 2010, we had always carried our media people along. With the effectiveness of the Nigeria media, our eminent persons in the country, including the National Assembly members, policy implementers, all hands were on deck and the agency had a positive support from the executive, the legislature and other regional bodies.

“With that, we had a smooth sail and we have achieved so much in the last 10 years. We are now at 32 per cent Nigerian content level. “With that, we will never forget the role the media played and we will continue to do this capacity building workshop for the media, so that as we adjust our targets, the media will carry the message fully so that we will get the full support of Nigerians and all the stake holders.

“On the Community Content Guideline, it is a policy movement for us at NCDMB as we achieve the involvement of the host communities in the oil and gas activities in their domain. “Though it is captured in the NODGICD Act itself, several provisions are there but we wanted a document that we can refer to like a reference book. So, that is why the Community Content Guideline was created.

In that guideline, you have the areas for participation of host community people clearly defined. Certain jobs are also reserved and targets and percentages were also stated for trainings, employment and all other forms of empowerment. “We are very happy with it.

We have started a baseline compilation of statistics just to know where we are. Presently, we have asked the industry to submit data that we can use to calculate how much participation the host community people have been given before now. “Going forward now, we will start comparing the yearly statistics with the previous ones to see how much growth we are recording. From the feelers we are getting, there is some growth and I can tell you that Nigeria owned oil companies are doing much better than the IOCs.

“But we are seeing a situation where everybody is beginning to pick up. Of course, you know when the communities are happy, they are participating; a man that has a job will not go and do kidnapping or any other vice.

“So, when we track the progress of host communities’ content, we will be able to start showing us the benefits of that. We are expecting that the ease of doing businesses with communities is also going to improve, thereby giving a more profitability and other investments coming into the Niger Delta region.”

In his lecture presentation, the General Manager, Strategy and Transformational Projects, NCDMB, Abayomi Bamidele, represented by the Supervisor, Strategy and Transformational Division, Olabisi Okunola, speaking on the topic “mid- term review of the Nigerian Content 10-year roadmap”, stated that the mid-term review indicated that it was imperative to grow Nigerian Content attainment by 11 per cent year-to-year to achieve the targets set in the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap.

He said the Board had initiated some steps to accelerate the attainment. Some of them, according to him, include the extension of coverage to other segments of the oil and gas industry such as catalysing modular refineries and gas value chains. Another step, he said, was accelerating sectoral linkages with key input industries like the steel sector and securing additional finance for key industry needs.

Earlier, the manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Naboth Onyesoh, underscored the essence of the workshop, saying it was conceived to deepen the cordial relationship the board had built with the media over the past 10 years.

He disclosed that the workshop was in furtherance of the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap particularly, the enabler, which focuses on collaboration and stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on the role of the media in achieving the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap, Chido Nwakamma, a lecturer at the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, urged the media to focus on providing solutions in their reporting of the sector.

SHe traced the pioneering role of the first newspaper in Nigeria, Iwe Irohin, in campaigning for a better society and mobilizing its readers to be patriotic and embrace education, and urged today’s journalists to return to the path of development focused reporting.

Professor Teilanyo Diri of faculty of humanities and social sciences Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State also gave a lecture on improving writing competencies to meet the evolving media trends.

Like this: Like Loading...