Honing their skills in ICT

Over 50 youths in Ebonyi South senatorial zone have been trained on Information Communications Technology (ICT), empowered with new laptops and cash to start up businesses and reduce poverty by the Senator representing Ebonyi South, Chief Michael Ama Nnachi, UCHENNA INYA reports

Ebonyi south has five local government areas. The local governments are; Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ivo, Ohaozara and Onicha. The people of the zone are very enlightened and are regarded as the most intelligent, wellread and very exposed in the three senatorial zones of Ebonyi state. To maintain their status, representative at the senate, Senator Ama Nnachi trained over 50 youths across the zone on ICT.

They were trained and equipped with brand new laptops. The training was held at ICT center, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Uwanna (AFPU) and PNoble Hotel, Afikpo, respectively.

It was held in conjunction with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and DAISYGO CONCEPTS LTD. Tagged, ‘capacity building and empowerment program’, the program was organised to equip the youth with basic computer knowledge in order to enhance their productivity in the present ICT age. Speaking at the two-days training, Nnachi said he was motivated to train the youth on ICT so as to expose them to the ICT world and lift them out of unemployment and poverty.

He noted that he sponsored the training as a demonstration of his strong belief in using ICT as a major driver of economic development. Nnachi who is the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force, described ICT as veritable too for generating employment especially for the youth. Represented by his wife, Ijeoma Nnachi, he further charged the youth to embrace ICT to fight unemployment. He explained that all the participants would receive a laptop each, to enable them start their businesses.

He said more empowerment programs had been lined up for his constituents in the remaining part of the year, 2020, and next year. He charged the participants to make use of the knowledge acquired during the training to establish themselves. “You have learnt a few things in ICT. Yes, it might look as if they are the basics. Yes, without the basic foundation, you can’t go far. With the little you have learnt, y

ou can go back and teach others. You are going to be given money to buy data. You can learn more with your laptops. There are a lot of free courses online. You can also do courses beyond ICT related courses using what you have been empowered with, today.”

Also speaking, Dr. Gideon Osi, GOC who is the consultant handling the constituency projects of the Senator, urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of it and make something meaningful out of their lives. He explained that ICT had a critical role to play in diversifying the country’s economy and creating job opportunities.

“But now, we’re in a computer age and some of us are graduates, when you graduate without ICT skills, it will be almost impossible to attain your peak.” He added that the economy of the world is fast becoming IT driven.

That’s why the senator of Ebonyi South Senatorial district, Senator Michael decided to start with IT training for Ebonyi South youths. “In the course of this training, we will hand over brand new laptops to all the participants that participated in the program.

Speaking also, the representative of NITDA Engr Osy Stanley explained that, “the participants have been able to be taught on Microsoft word, Microsoft Excel, Power point, and Corel draw. We’re in a new age.”

A participant, Ogbonna Chikaodiri from Onicha LGA, who expressed gratitude for the good gesture of Senator Nnachi said the training would go a long way in getting the youth employed.

He said: “People have this belief that once a man is in a political position, his family comes first but in the case of our Senator, it’s totally different. He is carrying everybody along, not minding the part you come from. It’s applause to him and first time we’re seeing that.”

Another participant, Arua Chinonso from Ivo Local Government while commending Nnachi for the training and donation of free laptop to , promised to put into practice what he was thought at the training which he said will go a long way in making him self reliant.

“I sincerely want to thank our amiable Senator Michael Nnachi for this great engagement that he brought. Each and every one of us from Ebonyi South and we, from Ivo, we want to sincerely say that we’re happy and we appreciate this effort and we promise that we will definitely stand by him in all his endeavours in this our constituency,” he said.

Others who spoke including Onyiba Ude Ajanwachukwu from Ohaozara LGA, Mr Ginikachi Nnachi, Mgbom Youth Leader, Afikpo, and Agha Ogonnaya from Afikpo North, all appreciated the Senator for Ebonyi South and prayed God to continue to guide and protect him. The beneficiaries were empowered with Lap top and cash to enable them kick start their own businesses.

