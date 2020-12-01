Honing their skills in technical education

As part of efforts to encourage Science, Technical and Vocational Education, Nestle Nigeria Plc. recently gave scholarship awards to some students and residents of Abaji, one of the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory. REGINA OTOKPA reports

No fewer than 23 students bagged the community scholarship award after passing the required tests. They were all residents of Abaji, headquarters of Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. While some of them were in secondary school, others were undergraduates in different tertiary institutions in the country.

The young lads stood tall in the scholarship selection process conducted by Nestlé Nigeria Plc, to harvest talents that could fit into its Technical Training Centres.

Their academic careers have witnessed a transformation capable of rubbing off positively on their families, their community and the country as a whole.

The scholarship scheme was specifically established in select locations, where the company has its operations. It was designed to improve and uplift the rural people, by equipping the youths to be productive. 18-year-old Jeremiah Iganga, a 100-level undergraduate of Biochemistry at the Benue State University and a resident of Abaji community, was among the lucky beneficiaries.

Iganga said it was a fulfillment of his dreams of venturing into either the fields of toxicology or pharmacology. This dream may have come true if he stays on the path of academic excellence, a criteria for the sustenance of the scholarship.

“This is exciting and I’m glad I am a beneficiary of this scheme.

With the aid of this scholarship, I will be able to get more materials needed to help me make success. Knowing that there is something at stake, I have no other option; that to be serious more than I use to be,” he said. It’s no longer news that the challenges of accessibility and affordability have been the bane of quality education in the country.

Due to financial constraints, many young people are unable to obtain credible education which could have aided community advancement as well as equitable and sustainable development of the national economy. Selection process Before now, the opportunity was not being explored by the host communities for whom the scheme was primarily established.

Rather, persons from other communities have been the ones benefitting from the opportunity designed to refocus and groom students into science and technology professionals to contribute their quota in the industrial advancement of Nigeria. Inside Abuja gathered that the scheme is split into two categories tertiary and senior secondary scholarships.

It accommodates three (3) undergraduates and 20 senior secondary school students drawn from five schools that had beat the academic criteria of 3.5 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and credits in 5 core science subjects including Mathematics and English Language respectively.

Unlike the tertiary category with students schooling outside Abuja, the benefitting secondary schools are based in the communities around Abaji Area Council.

The participating institutions included : Government Day Secondary School, Abaji; Government Science Secondary School, Abaji; Government Girls Secondary School, Thaqafatul Islammiyyah International School and Federal Government Girls College Abaji. Award ceremony

The Ona of Abaji, who was represented at the award ceremony by the Chief Imam Abaji, Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed, was excited that the company was adding value and improving education in the once backward community, by undertaking its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions with so much zeal.

In same vein, the Secretary, Abaji Area Council, Kamal Suleiman, said the robust synergy between Nestlé and indigenes of Abaji has continued to churn out benefits in favour of both parties.

“We have a good synergy. They try to carry all the sectors of Abajians together to attend to all our issues. We sit and discuss and where they are to come in, they do the needful and where we can come in, we play our part,” he said. Suleiman said that unlike some scholarship schemes that were trailed by allegations of lobbying by some rich, influential persons or politicians, the selection process for the award was based on merit, seamless and transparent.

“This award was not lobbied for; it was a very open and transparent process. We only helped in the sensitisation to allow parents have their children sit for the examinations. There was no political interference and influence,” he said.

Head of Communication and Public Affairs Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Victoria Uwadoka, explained that the scholarship was designed to provide quality education to students with focus on their strength, especially the science students whom the company desires to be part of its technical training centres.

She disclosed that the training which is broken down into vocational, structural, mechanical, and other parts of engineering, runs intensively for 18 months in theory and practice. There is an added benefit for the five best students of the programme.

They will be sponsored to another three-month intensive training in Switzerland. “At the end of the training, Nestlé prepares them for the City and Guild Technical Certification, which is a global certification that can be used to work with international organizations.

“We are doing this because we have established technical training centres which we wanted to benefit communities closest to our factory but we couldn’t find the right talents within the communities to fill this opportunities. People are coming from everywhere else to take advantage of this because we don’t have the right skill in the host communities. We felt we can’t just sit down and say there is no right skill. We have to do something about it.

“That is why we put this scholarship scheme in place to focus on students who are already studying science to encourage them complete their education, so that eventually they are able to be a part of the technical training which open up doors of opportunities to them.

“So, we want those in the communities to be the first beneficiaries of this scholarship,” she said.

Uwadoka further told Inside Abuja that although there was an opportunity for 10 undergraduates to get the scholarship, those who applied couldn’t meet the criterion. “These ones coming up from the senior secondary will qualify to have more opportunities in the tertiary.

This is going to be an annual award and those who are already on the scheme will get continuous support from Nestlé Plc as long as they keep meeting up with the criteria for the scholarship,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...