Honing their skills on accountability in government

The mainstream media is seriously being threatened with the advent of social media, popularly known as the new media. That has honestly affected the traditional media, especially the print media and it has made many too lose interest in the profession.

While the old journalists are seriously leaving the profession in droves, the younger ones are finding it difficult to go into the profession as many want to practice on social media using their smartphones and data. Boom, they are now journalists.

That was why a body known as Media Career Development Network in conjunction with US Consulate General in Lagos, recently retrained some journalists in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to keep them abreast with the latest development in the media industry and on post-election reporting. Declaring the two-day workshop open, the Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Lagos, Stephen Ibelli, said that he has seen how the media contribute to accountability and transparency commending the participants for defending democracy.

The US Consulate General’s representative, who spoke virtually, maintained that, “I have seen how media contribute to accountability and transparency in Nigeria. You play a major role in engendering good governance and this is not what can be done easily. “Beyond informing the people, you should give citizens a voice and tools they need to continue to engage the government for the sustainable and lasting change they desire. “In America, the media is referred to as the fourth pillar of democracy. I must commend you for playing that role by protecting democracy because it cannot live in the dark.

“So, this training is not only aimed at improving your reporting skills but to encourage you report the local community in your state. “You are play a major role in engendering good governance and this is not what can be easily overlooked. Beyond information gathering, you should give citizens a voice or tools they need to engage the government for sustainable and lasting change.” Also Professor Lai Oso, one of the guest lecturers from School of Communications, University of Lagos, in his teaching on media and democratic accountability, advised journalists in Bayelsa to always report with accountability and coherence because according to him, the mass media reaches a wider audience with their messages. He maintained that the mass media was instruments for exercise of power.

He said: “The mass media have become producers of public knowledge and agencies of representation. The context of policies journalism is at the centre of governance”, adding that news was the number one product of journalism. The professor stated that the media has been singled out to monitor governance, stating that the major responsibility of the media was to hold government accountable and to achieve this, he said journalists must engage in investigative journalism that brings attention to wrongdoing. Also, teaching on conflict reporting, the professor said that as a journalist, one should be mindful of words to used when reporting, adding that there are communal, religious, herdsmen/farmer conflicts. Oso said: “Before going out to a potentially risky scene or event, a journalist should do an analysis of the terrain, the types of the people involved, social and political profile. What is the level of security provided? Map out escape points. Before going out inform your superiors.

Do not go to obscure places to interview any source. If possible, do not go alone, especially if you are a female reporter. “Select a strategic location to witness an event. Locate where the security agents are positioned. Do not be far away from other journalists. Do not be a loner.

Be at alert always. Do not join any discussion group or debate.” Maintaining that conflict is endemic, the professor stated that it can bring more problems if not properly reported. “Conflict can also lead to positive change depending on how it is managed by journalists in their reportage.”

The professor stated that as a journalist, one should be aware that in addition to being a journalist, you are also a human being and before you report during a time of conflict, a journalist should take a careful look at his or he emotion. “A journalist should dig deep to find out what the values and assumption that motivate each side. Also, use professional tools to get a full understanding of the needs and values of those involved in every story. “See yourself as a conduit that links information to the public and recognize that you have a great deal of responsibility in what information is presented to the public and how that public received it.”

He added that it is not the duty of a journalist to advocate for peace. A journalist, he said, has a duty to be socially responsible, maintaining that a journalist must be ethically responsible and be neutral when covering a conflict occurrence. “As a journalist, you must be able to report the voice of the victims and that of the voiceless.” On journalism and ethics the Professor maintained that a journalist must guide his or her credibility, gain public trust and public loyalty. “You must be disciplined to be part of agenda setting.

“As a journalist, there must be a conflict of interest but desire to publish the truth but minimize harm to the public.” On the four way test, he said that there must be fairness to all the parties being reported about, adding that it will help to build a better society and promote good governance.

It will also enhance the integrity of the journalist. He, however, advised journalists to avoid brown envelopes, park journalism, negotiating for coverage, avoid media hypes adding that journalists should stop doing consultancy to politicians. However, he mentioned some of the challenges confronting journalists in the course of their duties as ethnic and religious divide, media ownership control, conflict of interest, economic and commercial consideration, the role of advertisers, among other things. Also, he said that there is a challenge of nonpayment of salaries by media houses, although he said that it was not peculiar to journalists alone. Maintaining that in all personal integrity matters a lot, he said that the Nigerian Union of Journalists should take up the matter of nonpayment of salaries by the media organizations by naming and shaming them.

He also advised journalists to get other means of income while monetizing their skills. Also in his lecture, Lekan Otufodunrin, the executive director of Media Career Development Network, while lecturing on reporting skills, said that the new model of journalism now are solution journalism, impact journalism, data journalism, social media journalism, advocacy journalism, fact checking journalism, and explainers journalism. Some platforms, he said can be used for adequate journalism work are search engines, database, info graphics, digital maps, Microsoft office tools, video and audio format.

Dwelling much on why a journalists should engage in investigative journalism, he said that there is every need why a journalist should verify his or her stories before taking it to the public, adding that it helps for clarification. He said that data driven journalism helps a reporter to tell an untold story, find new angles to a story or complete a story through workflow of finding processing and presenting significant amounts of data . He said data can be gotten from government database, created by the public through crowd sourcing, scrutinizing of government own statics, accessed through a source from oversight functions, from public institutions, agencies with reporting requirements, invoking Freedom of Information request. Fact checking, he said, can be done through budget analysis, interviewing, developing stories.

