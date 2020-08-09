Honour, fear God, it’ll be well with you

In the Decalogue or the Ten Commandments as given by the Great Prophet Moses, there are clear instructions on the honour, respect, worship and fear of God, our creator.

The contents of the first to the third laws are emphatic in paying serious attention to the worship of God, honouring and fearing him; condemning in its entirety paying homage and worshipping other carved images in place of our creator. God abhors that as it is tantamount to taking his name in vain. Unfortunately, the entire Old Testament is awash with cases of Israelites’ infidelity.

Despite the obvious showering of love of God, deliverance from enemies and other bondages, provisions in times of needs the Israelites on several occasions abandoned the Supreme God to serve carved images such as Baal and some other man made gods. In some cases, Israelites will assume lacking the knowledge of the blessings of God. It is on this backdrop God is asking questions in the last book of Old Testament about his honour and fear. In Malachi 1:6-8

“A son honoureth his father, and a servant his master: if then I be a father, where is mine honour? and if I be a master, where is my fear? saith the Lord of hosts unto you, O priests, that despise my name. And ye say, Wherein have we despised thy name? 7 Ye offer polluted bread upon mine altar; and ye say, Wherein have we polluted thee? In that ye say,

The table of the Lord is contemptible. 8 And if ye offer the blind for sacrifice, is it not evil? and if ye offer the lame and sick, is it not evil? offer it now unto thy governor; will he be pleased with thee, or accept thy person? saith the Lord of hosts.”

The scripture above is a clear testimony God is not happy with whoever does not give due respect to him. God is doing enough to every man living on earth presently.

He created all, gave life to all and providing both protection and daily bread to every one of us both those who believe on him and the opposing parties; he does not discriminate against anyone.

Despite the goodness of God to the people, there are human beings today who find it difficult to give honour to God. Many people today do not even go to church, some will not even pray to thank God for the life he has given them.

We have free air, rainfall and sunshine and protection from danger of pestilences, natural disasters that hover around us yet many people who go to church find it difficult to praise God, give worthy offering in appreciation to God’s benevolence to them. Anybody alive should understand it is at God’s pleasure.

He has the power to take any body’s life at his will. Many people today are worshipping things they carved by themselves, calling it their God. God in his mercy gives the wrongdoer ample time for repentance but such a sinner must receive his reward at the end.

The Bible says in Ecclesiastes 8:12-13, Though a sinner do evil an hundred times, and his days be prolonged, yet surely I know that it shall be well with them that fear God, which fear before him; 13

But it shall not be well with the wicked, neither shall he prolong his days, which are as a shadow; because he feareth not before God. It shall be well with the people that honour and fear God. The Bible says it has not seen a righteous man beg bread.

This is telling us that God will never forsake anyone that honours and fears him.

People pay more respect to fellow human beings in position of authority but they do forget that the same God gives position of leadership to whoever he wants and can take it away from such person.

God demands honour and respect from every human being and he in turn will bless and favour the person. In all situations and circumstances honour, respect and fear God and it will be well with you.

