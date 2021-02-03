City Life

Honour for Ojodu Monarch

Posted on Author Pade Olapoju Comment(0)

A South African-based organization, African Emerging Leadership Research and Development has presented the Prize For Peace And Alternative Dispute Resolution to the Olojodu of Ojoduland, Oba Samuel Olusegun Shobowale-Benson for his heroic role during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos.

Presenting the award to the monarch at the weekend in Lagos, Prof. Maurice Fangnan, Country Representative/Head of Research of the Organization said the award was in recognition of the monarch’s heroic role; leading his community, Ojodu-Abiodun, to ward off rampaging arsonists that invaded his domain during the #EndSARS protest, thus preventing the burning down of some government buildings and state institutions in his domain. Responding, Oba Olusegun Shobowale- Benson expressed enjoined monarchs to help protect government’s properties located in their domain and expressed his joy at being so honored.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
City Life

When fighting virus with a human face wasn’t good enough

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Until recently, it seems it was going to consume the whole while many thought it was the end of the world, they are gradually to term with the reality that the deadly virus has come to stay, hence, the management of cohabiting with it. The number of people contracting the virus are increasing globally, people […]
City Life Mega City

Water transportation as viable option

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla reports

As part of the efforts to bring efficiency to water transportation operations as alternative mode of commuting in the state, the Lagos State Ferry Services, (LAGFERRY) has commenced moves to fully explore water transportation potentials in Lagos. Muritala Ayinla reports   For many experts, Lagos has no reason to be faced with transportationchallenges, considering the […]
City Life Mega City

Distressed, counting their losses over flood

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa

It is a normal occurrence in Bayelsa State every year. During the rainy season, some communities in the state are often flooded at different levels. In 2012 and 2018, flood was a major disaster in the state. In 2020, it was not as high as those two years, but the impact is telling on residents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica