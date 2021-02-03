Honour for Ojodu Monarch

A South African-based organization, African Emerging Leadership Research and Development has presented the Prize For Peace And Alternative Dispute Resolution to the Olojodu of Ojoduland, Oba Samuel Olusegun Shobowale-Benson for his heroic role during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos.

Presenting the award to the monarch at the weekend in Lagos, Prof. Maurice Fangnan, Country Representative/Head of Research of the Organization said the award was in recognition of the monarch’s heroic role; leading his community, Ojodu-Abiodun, to ward off rampaging arsonists that invaded his domain during the #EndSARS protest, thus preventing the burning down of some government buildings and state institutions in his domain. Responding, Oba Olusegun Shobowale- Benson expressed enjoined monarchs to help protect government’s properties located in their domain and expressed his joy at being so honored.

